Entertainer Fred Penner will perform music for kids and families at Surrey Arts Centre on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 9.

‘Fred Heads’ and kids, rejoice: Penner’s set to play Surrey on concert tour

Winnipeg-based entertainer won a JUNO for latest album, a collaborative effort

Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage is among just three B.C. stops for Fred Penner on the veteran entertainer’s winter/spring tour of Canada.

The Winnipeg-based Penner will perform for kids and “Fred Heads” alike at the Bear Creek Park theatre on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 9, starting at 7 p.m.

His latest cross-country musical trek starts in Pender Harbour and heads east, ending in Ontario on the final day of March.

Penner’s tour hits the ground four months after he won the Children’s Artist of the Year nod at the Western Canadian Music Awards, held in Kelowna last October, and a nearly a year since he won a fourth JUNO trophy for Children’s Album of the Year.

The JUNO was for Hear the Music, a collection of 14 new songs Penner recorded with a galaxy of fellow Canadian musicians, including Ron Sexsmith, Alex Cuba, The Good Lovelies, Terra Lightfoot, Basia Bulat, Afie Jurvanen (aka Bahamas) and others.

The album, Penner’s 13th, also features vocals by members of his family.

“This album is dedicated to all you ‘Fred Heads,’ young and old, who have travelled with me on this musical journey,” Penner said at the time of the album’s release. “Considering I’ve been on the road for 45 years, there are now three generations of families who continue to inspire me to make music.”

“Fred Heads” is a name given to Generation Y and millennial hipsters who grew up listening to Penner’s music, and have since shown up at his concerts at clubs and college venues.

Among these “Heads” are some of his collaborators on Hear the Music, apparently.

“I met Fred (after) singing in a workshop with him a few years ago,” Lightfoot recalled in a release. “He’s such a wonderful human and I was so pleased to meet him since I used to wake with the sun to watch Fred Penner’s Place as a child.”

Said Sexsmith: “It was a very enjoyable experience for me. Fred has a sort of calming almost shaman like vibe and has a good sense of humour as well. The session took no time at all and afterwards we had a nice breakfast at Grapefruit Moon.”

Hear The Music reunited Penner with his longtime friend and producer, Ken Whiteley.

“I am honoured to have worked with him and the wealth of passionate, talented musicians who provided their creativity and support on this exciting project,” Penner said.

“I’ve known Fred for over 35 years,” Whiteley added, “including making four albums together. I’ve watched generations embrace Fred’s music and it’s been wonderful to see not just kids and families but lots of young adults excited by his work.”

In Surrey, tickets for Penner’s concert at the arts centre are $25 each, or $80 for a pack of four, online at tickets.surrey.ca or call the box office, 604-501-5566. A “live look” at available seats is posted on the website.

• RELATED STORIES:

‘Surrey Spectacular’ series features puppet show, music and more this year

For one night only, The Lonely plays Orbison hits in Surrey concert

Dallas Smith to play Cloverdale in ‘One Night in the Valley’ concert


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Just Posted

Section of promenade between white rock and pier to reopen Feb. 9

Section of promenade to reopen Feb. 9

Delta Nature Reserve reopened six weeks after windstorm

Delta closed the park on Dec. 21 after the storm toppled several trees and damaged the boardwalks

Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Museum of Surrey, lantern festival to host events

UPDATE: Man charged in Surrey stabbing arrested in Alberta

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Newton last year

Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

It’s believed an SUV was involved in multiple crashes before the driver is arrested and hospitalized.

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

Two scams halted that were worth nearly $2 million

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

B.C. Nurses’ Union release says violent attacks still occur at the site

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The ‘You Can’t See Me’ star is reportedly in the Lower Mainland to film a new movie

Most Read