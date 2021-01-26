Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

VIDEO: Fraser Valley backdrop for professionally shot music video of Aldergrove rapper

Lots of hospitality, kind people while filming Ruby Fever, says hip-hop artist Sam Darkoh

The small town of Yarrow was the backdrop for a professionally shot music video this past summer.

In the video for the song Ruby Fever by Aldergrove-based rapper, Sam Darkoh, locals might recognize familiar places like Rainbow Food & Gas, Community Street and a field of famous Chilliwack corn.

Ruby Fever, Darkoh’s first music video, was released on YouTube on Jan. 8.

Darkoh found out about Yarrow after camping at Cultus Lake with his girlfriend last year. He suggested to director Matt Young they film the video there.

“I instantly fell in love with the feel of Yarrow when driving down to gather firewood or any other amenities,” Darkoh said. “It really is a gorgeous place and Yarrow provides a wonderful and somewhat therapeutic alternative to the city life Matt and I are more accustomed to.”

Darkoh grew up for a number of years in Wisconsin and said Yarrow reminded him of some of his midwest upbringing.

Ruby Fever was filmed throughout the Chilliwack area with a portion shot inside one local convenience store.

“The owners of Rainbow Food & Gas in Yarrow were gracious enough to let us film in their convenience store, and for all of us it was an incredibly welcoming experience in the small town,” said art director/production coordinator Tiana P. Gordon.

Most of the moving car shots were filmed along Vedder Mountain Road and Keith Wilson Road. The parking lot scene was shot on Eckert Street, across the street from the bank. Community and Eckert streets were the backdrops for the bicycle scenes, and the cornfield shots were filmed near McGuire Road and Banford Road.

“At almost every location, we were met with kind people who were willing to say ‘hi’ which was very nice. Lots of hospitality in the area,” Darkoh said. “While driving through the streets many people seemed to just be excited to see something new and exciting happening in town and I was really happy to provide that for them.”

With inquiries on how to find them on social media and when the video would be released, Darkoh said he “felt like a celebrity.”

The video was produced by Sterling Gold and shot by a team of 10 of industry level professionals.

“The cast and crew highlights BIPOC artists and industry professionals who came together to create something for local artist Sam Darkoh,” Gordon said.

The entire crew is industry level professionals having worked on big features such as Star Trek Beyond, War for the Planet of the Apes and Light of My Life as well as TV series such as Batwoman, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Deadly Class.

Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

RELATED: Chilliwack hip-hop artist Jvck Wilde produces She Devil music video

RELATED: Chilliwack band Fear The Wolves records music video, songs amid COVID-19 pandemic

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Key moments of B.C. music history recalled in new ‘Dancehalls, Deejays Distortion’ docs

Just Posted

Record-setting high jumper Emma de Boer, who lives in Cloverdale and attends Holy Cross Regional High School in Fleetwood, will train and study architecture at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) next fall. (submitted photo)
Surrey jumper on a high after recruitment by UPenn track team

High jumper Emma de Boer aims to leave Cloverdale for Philadelphia next fall

Surrey RCMP are investigating graffiti at a church in South Surrey. This image has been modified to blur offensive language. (RCMP handout)
Police trying to determine if graffiti at South Surrey church was ‘motivated by hate’

Incident occurred sometime during the evening of Jan. 23.

The White Birch proposal for a six-storey rental-only building at 1485 Fir St. was turned down by council on Monday night. (Contributed rendering)
White Birch developer feels ‘betrayed’ by City of White Rock council

Application for new rental building at 1485 Fir St. turned down by council

There are only two EV-charging stations in Campbell Heights, one in Clayton, and one in Cloverdale—with an additional station currently under construction, according to plugshare.com The federal government recently announced Surrey is getting 40 more charging stations with construction to begin immediately. (Image via plugshare.com)
Chamber director hopes Cloverdale area not forgotten when new charging stations installed

New charging stations need be built in Cloverdale, Clayton, and Campbell Heights: Scott Wheatley

Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team street check. (File photo)
Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team seizes five vehicles

This was over 13 days, as SGET continues to target gang activity in this city

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
RCMP appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves girl, 17, in critical condition

The Metro Vancouver teenager was found unconscious and critically injured after being hit: police

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart in northwestern B.C. (Pretivm Photo)
B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in post-COVID future

Low carbon drives demand for copper, steelmaking coal

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP
Canadians divided over Keystone pipeline, despite U.S. president’s permit pullback

Two-thirds of Canadians think Biden’s decision was a “bad thing” for Alberta

Langley activist Dorscie Paterson celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Celebrating a 108th birthday without physical contact

Pandemic required Langley woman to stay behind a window

Most Read