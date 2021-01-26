VIDEO: Fraser Valley backdrop for professionally shot music video of Aldergrove rapper

Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

The small town of Yarrow was the backdrop for a professionally shot music video this past summer.

In the video for the song Ruby Fever by Aldergrove-based rapper, Sam Darkoh, locals might recognize familiar places like Rainbow Food & Gas, Community Street and a field of famous Chilliwack corn.

Ruby Fever, Darkoh’s first music video, was released on YouTube on Jan. 8.

Darkoh found out about Yarrow after camping at Cultus Lake with his girlfriend last year. He suggested to director Matt Young they film the video there.

“I instantly fell in love with the feel of Yarrow when driving down to gather firewood or any other amenities,” Darkoh said. “It really is a gorgeous place and Yarrow provides a wonderful and somewhat therapeutic alternative to the city life Matt and I are more accustomed to.”

Darkoh grew up for a number of years in Wisconsin and said Yarrow reminded him of some of his midwest upbringing.

Ruby Fever was filmed throughout the Chilliwack area with a portion shot inside one local convenience store.

“The owners of Rainbow Food & Gas in Yarrow were gracious enough to let us film in their convenience store, and for all of us it was an incredibly welcoming experience in the small town,” said art director/production coordinator Tiana P. Gordon.

Most of the moving car shots were filmed along Vedder Mountain Road and Keith Wilson Road. The parking lot scene was shot on Eckert Street, across the street from the bank. Community and Eckert streets were the backdrops for the bicycle scenes, and the cornfield shots were filmed near McGuire Road and Banford Road.

“At almost every location, we were met with kind people who were willing to say ‘hi’ which was very nice. Lots of hospitality in the area,” Darkoh said. “While driving through the streets many people seemed to just be excited to see something new and exciting happening in town and I was really happy to provide that for them.”

With inquiries on how to find them on social media and when the video would be released, Darkoh said he “felt like a celebrity.”

The video was produced by Sterling Gold and shot by a team of 10 of industry level professionals.

“The cast and crew highlights BIPOC artists and industry professionals who came together to create something for local artist Sam Darkoh,” Gordon said.

The entire crew is industry level professionals having worked on big features such as Star Trek Beyond, War for the Planet of the Apes and Light of My Life as well as TV series such as Batwoman, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Deadly Class.

Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

