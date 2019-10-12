Fraser Valley artists lead B.C. Country Music Award nominations

The 43rd Annual B.C. Country Music Award’s shortlist is made up of a significant amount of Langley performing artists; Emily Taylor Adams, Karen Lee Batten, JoJo Mason, and Mitch Merrett are just a few of the local names nominated.
The 2019 ceremony, hosted by Keri Adams, will be held at Hardrock Casino in Coquitlam, Sunday, Oct. 20th.
Former Langley resident Aaron Pritchett leads the pack with seven nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single and Video of the Year for “Better When I Do,” and Album of the Year for Out on the Town.
JoJo Mason from Clayton Heights is close behind Pritchett with four nominations, also for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for “Better On You,” and Fan’s Choice.
“I’ve been doing this for four or five years now and I still haven’t taken a BCCMA award home yet,” Mason laughed. “This year’s gonna be my year.”
Mason had nothing but praise for his hometown support and all the listeners who’ve allowed him to live his dream; he was quick to point out B.C. seems to be made for making country artists.
“You just look at the talent that comes out of this province… Chris Buck… Washboard Union… I feel pretty blessed to be right up there alongside them,” Mason added.
The “Better on You” singer will also be performing his hit single at the awards ceremony. Mason said his nerves haven’t quite hit him, but admitted he tends to become an “absolute mess” right before going on stage.
“The minute I get up out there though, everything goes away and I’m just in it,” he said.
Langley resident Karen Lee Batten is up for Female Artist of the Year and Fan’s Choice, telling the Langley Advance Times that the latter came as a pleasant surprise.
“I didn’t know about fan’s choice,” Batten said when she found out about the nominations. “It’s a pretty cool feeling.”
Batten said she had hosted the awards ceremony in past years, and will be outside interviewing guests and nominees as they enter the building this time around.
“The industry is like one big dysfunctional family,” Batten said, “It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, it’s about showing up and getting to talk with people and learning from them.”
Batten announced that she is headed back into the studio later this month to start recording new music, adding that she has her home to thank for inspiration and and enthusiasm.
Along with Batten, Emily Taylor Adams is up for Female Artist of the Year, as well as Video of the Year for “Leave the Light On,” and will be performing at the ceremony.
“It feels amazing to be recognized,” Taylor Adams said. “We all work so hard and you kind of have to be crazy to be doing this for a living, but we’re all family.”
Taylor Adams added a congratulations to her fellow nominees and thanked her home, Langley, for its continuous support.
Another resident, Mitch Merrett, is up for both Producer and Songwriter of the Year; he said the awards are a highlight for him every October, again, building on the notion of family.
“It always feels great getting a tip of the hat from your peers in the industry. I love attending the B.C. Country Music Awards every year it’s like a big huge awesome family reunion,” Merrett explained.
Gabby’s Country Caberet is up for Country Venue of the Year while Clayton Heights resident Stephano Barberis is also up for Best Video Director.
Langley’s Property Twins Jamie and Chris Rucheinski are up for the Don Adams Industry Supporter Award for throwing their annual Cloverdale cancer fundraiser Gone Country.
Country music heavyweights Chad Brownlee and Dallas Smith, both residents of Langley, withdrew their names this year for consideration to give more opportunities to emerging artists.
Find the full list of 43rd Annual B.C. Country Music Award nominees below.
ENTERTAINER(S) OF THE YEAR
Aaron Pritchett
Ben Klick
JoJo Mason – Clayton Heights
Shawn Austin
The Heels
The Washboard Union
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ajaye Jardine
April Reign
Becca Hess
Emily Taylor Adams
Karen Lee Batten
Kristin Carter
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Aaron Pritchett
Ben Klick
JoJo Mason
Kadooh
Shawn Austin
GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR
Chris Buck Band
Jackson Hollow
Sons of Daughters
The Heels
The Washboard Union
VIDEO/LYRIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Aaron Pritchett – Better When I Do
Emily Taylor Adams – Leave The Light On
Kadooh – Somethin’ To Roll On
The Promised – We Could Be in Love
The Washboard Union – She Gets Me
RAY MCAULEY HORIZON AWARD
April Reign
Doug Folkins
Melissa Livingstone
Taylor-Rae
The Promised
TJ Miller
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Aaron Pritchett – Better When I Do
Becca Hess – I Don’t Do Love Songs
Chris Buck Band – Good Ol’ Days
JoJo Mason – Better On You
Kadooh – Somethin’ To Roll On
Shawn Austin – You Belong
Sons of Daughters – Ain’t Gonna Be Lonely Long
The Washboard Union – She Gets Me
ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR
Aaron Pritchett – Out on the Town
Chris Buck Band – All In
Kadooh – Kadooh
Shawn Austin – Shawn Austin
Sons of Daughters – Love in a Bar
SOCAN SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
“Ain’t Gonna Be Lonely Long” – Chrystal Oudijk, Gavin Slate, Jimmy Thow, Travis Wood – performed by Sons of Daughters
“Good Ol’ Days” – Chris Buck, Ryan Stead, Anthony Fiddler – performed by Chris Buck Band
“Holy Smoke” – Mitch Merrett, Jimmy Thow – performed by Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion
“She Gets Me” – Aaron Grain, Chris Duncombe, David Roberts, Gordie Sampson – performed by The Washboard Union
“Somethin’ To Roll On” – Kadooh, Jeff Johnson, Carly Dawn Campbell, Jesse Wainwright – performed by Kadooh
COUNTRY CLUB ACT OF THE YEAR
Appaloosa
Ben Klick
Hillside Outlaws
The County Line
The Millennials
GAYLORD WOOD TRADITIONAL/ROOTS COUNTRY AWARDS
Becca Hess
Jackson Hollow
Kenny Hess
Son of John
The Promised
The Washboard Union
COUNTRY VENUE OF THE YEAR
Gabby’s Cabaret
OK Corral Cabaret
The Duke Saloon
The Roxy
The Yale Saloon
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – BASS
Charlie Frie
Cyril Schermann
Matt Genereux
Michael Vanderlans
Phil Bell
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – DRUMS
Darrin Cherewayko
Matthew Atkins
Samuel Cartwright
Seamus O’Neill
Tobi D
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – GUITAR
Anthony Fiddler
Ben Klick
John Ellis
Jon Tucker
Ryan Stead
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – KEYBOARD
Carly Savard
Darryl Hebert
Geoff Robertson
Philip Laessoe
Roz Steel
ALL STAR BAND – SPECIAL INSTRUMENT
Eric Reed – Banjo, Dobro
John Ellis – Steel, Banjo
Philip Puxley – Banjo
Scott Smith – Steel
Tom McKillip – Saxaphone – MR
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – FIDDLE/MANDOLIN
Geoff Robertson – Mandolin
Javan Johnson – Fiddle
Julie Kennedy – Fiddle
Michael Meroniuk – Mandolin
Mike Sanyshyn – Fiddle/Mandolin – RECORDING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Carly Savard – Maple Ridge
Paul Shatto
Scott Cooke
Sheldon Zaharko
Soren Lonnqvist
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Andrew Davies
Cole Northey
Stephano Barberis
Style Dayne
Wes Mack
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Anthony Fiddler
Jeff Johnson
Mitch Merrett
Scott Cooke
Tom McKillip
INTERACTIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Aaron Pritchett
Ajaye Jardine
Ben Klick
Chris Buck Band
The Heels
DON ADAMS INDUSTRY SUPPORTER
Ben Klick (Klick Entertainment)
Country 107.1
Gone Country
Kenny Hess / Becca Hess – Rockin’ Riverfest
Paul Biro (Sakamoto Agency)
FANS’ CHOICE
Aaron Pritchett
Ben Klick
Chris Buck Band
JoJo Mason
Kadooh
Karen Lee Batten
Shawn Austin
Sons of Daughters
The Heels
The Washboard Union
