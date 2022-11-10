Four movies free to see at Surrey theatre during Cineplex’s Community Day, for BGC Canada

You’ll have to pick one movie to watch during the morning show times Nov. 19 at Strawberry Hill

Surrey’s Cineplex Strawberry Hill is among B.C. theatres that will show four movies for free on Saturday, Nov. 19.

That morning, starting at 9 a.m., Cineplex theatres across Canada will celebrate the annual Community Day with family-friendly movies, and will raise money for BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada).

The movies shown for free are Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Doors open at 9 a.m., and the first movie starts at 9:30 a.m. Each film is shown once, 15 minutes apart, so viewers will have to pick which one they want to see.

Tickets are available at participating theatre box office on the morning of the event (not online). Seating is limited, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As well, concession items (popcorn, soft drinks, select candy) will be sold for $2.50 each. Cineplex will donate $1 from every concession order to BGC Canada.

Each of the four movies will play at every Cineplex location noted on the Community Day website (cineplex.com/Promos/CommunityDay).

The Community Day event is “an incredible way to kick off the holidays and the season of giving,” says Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “We believe in giving back to our local communities and we are so happy to be able to support BGC Canada and the important work they do to empower our future generations and provide the resources they need to succeed.”



