Former WWE superstar Carlito to headline wrestling event during rodeo weekend

All Star Wrestling to host four live shows on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Former WWE superstar Carlito will wrestle at two All Star Wrestling events May 20-21 on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds as part of this year’s rodeo. (Photo submitted: Cory Toth, ASW)

All Star Wrestling is returning to Cloverdale on rodeo weekend.

The pro wrestling company will be running four live shows on the Fairgounds on May 20, 21, and 22.

“Former WWE superstar Carlito will be present for the weekend events, along with both veteran and rookie from All Stars,” said Cory Toth, a member of the All Star Wrestling (ASW) management team.

Carlito will be competing in two afternoon shows, one on May 20 and one on May 21. Carlito is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, U.S. Champion, and WWE Tag Team Champion.

“All of the regular all stars of All Star Wrestling will also be in action,” added Toth.

He said Mr. Ferguson, their current champion, will be there along with fan-favourite The Thunder from Jalandhar. He said Azeem the Dream, an American that fans love to hate, will also perform.

“We’ve got lots of local young guys too,” added Toth. “We’ve got The Battle Wasp. He’s a twenty-something, masked wrestler. He’s a high flyer. And we’ve got a rookie from Chilliwack, named The Prodigy, who is amazing in the ring. He’s very proficient. He’s like a young Curt Hennig, or Mr. Perfect.”

Toth said they aren’t selling separate tickets for their live matches as all rodeo attendees will have free access to watch the shows. Entrance to the Fairgrounds will give rodeo-goers access to the matches.

“The shows will be held in the Longhorn Saloon,” added Toth.

ASW will hold one show in the afternoon on May 20 (Saturday), another afternoon show on May 21 (Sunday), and two shows on May 22 (Monday).

Toth said All Star Wrestling is “classic pro wrestling” for fans young and old and for wrestling newbies or hardcore fanatics.

“We always make sure we tell stories for our fans,” explained Toth. “It’s family friendly, so we don’t have excessive levels of violence. We don’t have any blood, things like that.

“We love having kids at the shows,” he added. “We have wrestlers that are tailored towards kids. And our wrestlers love seeing families in the audience.”

All Star Wrestling has been a B.C. wrestling fixture dating back to the 1970s, when matches were televised locally. The promo evolved over the years to deliver only in-person displays of bear hugs and sleeper holds, including some events at Cloverdale Fairgrounds in years prior to the pandemic.

Visit allstarwrestling.ca for more info.

For more info on the rodeo, or rodeo events, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.

— with a file from Tom Zillich



