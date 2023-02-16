Food truck ‘block party’ set for Cloverdale Fairgrounds in June

Jason Faria is the organizer of the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival. He is seen here in Chilliwack in 2021. (Photo: Jenna Hauck)

Another food truck festival is coming to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is bringing what they’re calling a “block party” to Cloverdale in June.

“It was such a great success last year and the City of Surrey really made it appealing for us to come back,” said Jason Faria, the man who runs the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival. Last year Faria hosted “Food Truck Wars” in April which saw thousands visit the Fairgrounds for the event.

Faria explained his block party concept involves much more than just food trucks, although the trucks are still the jewel in the festival’s crown.

Set for June 3-4, the block party will involve food trucks, vendors, artists, artisans, and entertainers.

“We’re trying to make it more of an event,” explained Faria. “We’re trying to ignite community collaboration.”

He said that collaboration is designed to bring about a block party atmosphere complete with tonnes of great food options. He’s also working with a bunch of local partners to make an event that showcases the best of Cloverdale.

“It’s about the community. It’s a local community event and we want to get the local community involved.”

They will only have 28 food trucks onsite, which is less than last year Food Truck Wars, as the Fairgrounds’ footprint they have to work with is smaller this year. That’s because a new access road for the Cloverdale Ice & Sports Complex cut off part of the Agriplex parking lot where the trucks set up shop.

Faria said along with the vendor booths onsite, he’ll have local entertainers, including both live on stage and “roaming entertainment,” along with site-wide beer and wine sales, face-painting for kids, and balloon twisters.

“We have a stage that is sponsored by Galactic Entertainment,” he added. “We’re bringing in local artists, local artisans, local vendors—we’re keeping it hyper local.”

He said they have a partial food truck and artisan list for the block party put together already, they just don’t have any entertainment lined up yet.

“Local Cloverdale artists, please reach out,” appealed Faria. “We want this to be as local as possible.”

Faria said he loves hosting events in Surrey as the city has been very supportive of his Food Truck fests.

“Surrey’s been a community landing ground for us,” he said. “They were one of the first really big events for us last year. When we did Food Truck Wars, we had 25,000 people come through. We just really appreciate what the community has done for us.”

Faria’s hosting several other food truck events around the Lower Mainland. He said last year they put on about a dozen events and this year his group has doubled that as they are already set to host 25 events in 2023.

“We only have eight announced so far, but more info will come through,” he said. “More coming back to Surrey later in the year, as well.”

Some of Faria’s food truck block parties for 2023 include:

Burnaby, BCIT Parking lot: April 22 to 23

Chilliwack, Central Park: April 29 to 30

Coquitlam, Town Centre Park: May 13 to 14

Surrey, Cloverdale Fairgrounds: June 3 to 4

Mission, Heritage Park: June 24 to 25

The Agriplex is located at 6050 176 Street in Cloverdale.

For more info, visit greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.



