Final Cloverdale Market Day of the season this Saturday

Vendors, food trucks and more on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

John and Kate McCallum at the August 2018 Cloverdale Market Days. (Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association / cloverdale-ae.ca)

The final Cloverdale Market Days event of 2018 is this Saturday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The rain-or-shine event will take place in downtown Cloverdale along 176 Street, from 56A to 58 Avenue.

Whether you’re a local who is a frequent-marketer or planning to come through the town centre this weekend, organizers promise their line up of live entertainment, food trucks, and more than 100 vendors will have something you love.

From morning to afternoon, there will be live music along the whole street. Performers include Ranj Singh, Alexis Lynn, Richard Tichelman, and Mary and Stuart. Seniors’ variety group The Vaudevillian’s and the Peace Arch Chorus, a women’s barbershop a capella chorus, will perform.

Vendors will offer everything from wine to knitting, jewelry, clothing and much more. Photography, paintings, stone carvings, watercolours and other original creations will be on display, courtesy of artists from the Arts Council of Surrey. Non-profit organizations are also booked to come down on Saturday, to connect with local residents.

Six farm producers will have the freshest fruits, honey and vegetables available, and Hunger Management, Martha’s Kettle Corn, O’Canadawg and Trio’s Truck will be on hand to provide hot food.

The family-friendly festival will also have plenty of kids activities. The Youth Arts Council will host an arts and crafts station, Korki the Clown and Mr. Bubbles will return to provide entertainment, and there will be free face painting.

For more information on Cloverdale Market Days, or the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association, which organizes and puts on the series, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.



