Surrey resident Sophie Elder-Labrie helped create “Uprooted,” a Some Assembly Theatre production filmed at York Theatre in Vancouver and now available for viewing online. (Submitted photo)

THEATRE

Filmed ‘Uprooted’ play tackles climate change with music from Surrey’s Elder-Labrie

Vancouver-based theatre company posts video of the production online

Three friends on an annual camping trip must suddenly face a threat to the B.C. forest they love. Will they take a stand for future generations and protect what they view as sacred?

This is the plot of Uprooted, the latest production from Some Assembly Theatre, a Vancouver-based company that counts Surrey resident Sophie Elder-Labrie among its creative team members.

Elder-Labrie is a musician, production assistant and music mentor of the 2020 production, described as “a digitally adapted theatre production that stems from conversations with over one hundred diverse youth who are anxious about climate change.”

The show, written by youth led by pro playwright Valerie Methot, was to be presented live last May, but was re-staged and filmed at Commercial Drive’s York Theatre due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Video of the hour-long production is posted to someassembly.ca, along with a 60-second promo clip.

Some Assembly Theatre Company is in its 20th year of “collaboratively creating and producing original plays that promote awareness, dialogue, and positive social change about issues facing young people.”

Focused on Uprooted, a virtual Q&A is planned Saturday, Oct. 17, starting at 3:30 p.m. To reserve a spot, email info@someassembly.ca.

Back in 2017 Elder-Labrie was 20 years of age – older than those who typically work on Some Assembly Theatre Company productions. For the company’s Home show that year she played Lorelai, a diner manager, during the play’s run at Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Surrey actor/musician goes 'Home' for play about diner threatened by corporate takeover.

Home was a project of Roundhouse Youth Theatre Action Group, or RHYTAG, then in its 16th year of creating “original, collaborative plays that promote awareness, wellness and dialogue about issues facing teens.”

Years earlier, Elder-Labrie had attended the Sarah McLachlan School of Music before she focused on film and television acting at the Vancouver Academy of Dramatic Arts.

In 2019, the Some Assembly production of REWIRE featured Elder-Labrie in a writer/actor role, and she also helped younger members of the theatre team create songs for the show.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Surrey's 'House of Horrors' on hold, but Scream Train will roll in October

