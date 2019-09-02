Filipino Celebration to bring music, dancing, food to Museum of Surrey

More than 1,500 visitors came to the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, Nov. 17, to attend Filipino Fest. (Photo courtesy of Museum of Surrey)

A Filipino cultural showcase of dancing, music and cuisine is coming soon to Cloverdale.

A free, family friendly “Filipino Celebration” will take place at the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn tinikling, a traditional folk dance, make crafts, listen to a Tagalog and English storytelling session, or take in a performance of slam poetry.

Free lumpia — a savoury spring roll — will be available while supplies last, and food will be available to purchase from food trucks Shameless Buns, Grandt Kitchen and Potato Corner.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Surrey Public Libraries and Surrey Options Community Services.

Attendees can also receive free vaccinations at the event, conducted by Pharmasave DTS in partnership with Fraser Health. With a Care Card, you can receive a vaccination for MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella), TD (Tetanus Diphtheria, and Pneumovax (pneumococcal infection prevention).

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave in Cloverdale. For more information on the museum, or this event, visit surrey.ca.


