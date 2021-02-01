Fifty Shades of Vinyl a saucy tribute to Stuart McLean

Nico Dicecco stars in Fifty Shades of Vinyl: A Canadian Parody - a saucy tribute to late storyteller Stuart McLean - presented online by Surrey Civic Theatres Digital Stage Feb. 12 to Feb. 28. Contributed photo

Fans of iconic Canadian storyteller Stuart McLean may do a double-take when they see the latest presentation by Surrey Civic Theatres Digital Stage.

The online show Fifty Shades of Vinyl: A Canadian Parody (available for viewing Feb. 12 to Feb. 28) takes McLean’s Vinyl Café on a cheeky excursion where the late broadcaster never ventured – into the world of sexuality and erotic fan fiction.

The HappySad Theatre production, performed by Nico Dicecco (who co-wrote the touring show with Kyle Carpenter) is a saucy re-imagining of the show that introduces characters ‘Dale’ and ‘Marney’ to a new chapter of experience.

But it’s also a heartfelt homage to McLean, who passed away four years ago, Dicecco explained in a media release, noting that he had been a fan of McLean’s storytelling style since childhood.

When he and Carpenter were in grad school, he said, they would entertain each other – and friends at parties – with impressions of McLean, he said.

“(We’d) think of the filthiest things we could say in that wonderful, warm and gentle way that Stuart McLean spoke,” he said.

“It was a good source of cheap laughs, but eventually we figured out it was a lot funnier and a lot more interesting storytelling if we just explored how Stuart McLean might have actually talked about sex if he were allowed to talk about it on the CBC.”

He said reaction to the show – which has played live in Vancouver, Montreal, Regina, Winnipeg and Saskatoon – from fans of McLean has been “overwhelmingly receptive and supportive”

“The best thing about this show has been the outpouring of love, joy and remembrance for Stuart McLean,” he said.

Offered with an advisory of adult content and some coarse language (appropriate for ages 16 or older) Fifty Shades of Vinyl: A Canadian Parody debuts Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

The Feb. 15 performance is a value-added show featuring a musical performance by singer/songwriter Amanda Sum and a post-show chat with Dicecco.

It can be accessed on the basis of ‘pay-what-you-want’ or suggested donation of $15, through surrey.ca/theatre


