Fabric art exhibit in White Rock offers A Touch of Orange

The White Rock Library’s Art Wall continues to highlight artists in our community – this month featuring a fabric art display titled A Touch of Orange.

Organized by Linda Ingham and Thelma Newbury, it’s the work of an ad-hoc group of fellow local textile artists who recently received a donation of orange silk scarves and challenged each other to develop a piece of artwork incorporating the material.

The theme has been followed in many diverse ways in the works on exhibit, ranging from pieces that have used the colour merely as highlight to those in which it is predominant

In their artists’ statement Ingham and Newbury said they “hope is that the splash of colour brings joy in the midst of our daily challenges.”

A Touch of Orange will be on display throughout February at the library, 15342 Buena Vista Ave.

The library is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers must wear face coverings and physical distancing requirements are in place, in keeping with Fraser Valley Regional Library policy during the pandemic, and members of the public are asked not to visit if they are sick or required to self-isolate.



