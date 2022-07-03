Evening of Latin dance set for next weekend

The event is back after being postponed for two years

White Rock’s Latin dancing event aims to bring communities together for a night of dancing. (File photo)

Dance the night away next weekend during White Rock’s Latin dance party at the pier.

The free event is intended for people of all ages and dancing capabilities. Originating in 2019, the event has been on hiatus since then, set to return this summer.

Sponsoring the event is UNITI, an organization that helps people living with disabilities to live fulfilling lives through inclusion and social change.

The goal of the event is to encourage community-building by everyone letting loose and flowing to the cultural music.

A dance-floor surface will be installed on the pier with the mood set by DJ MiXXX of Rose Royce Group who will be providing music fit for dancing on the July night.

For those who can’t make it this weekend or want a second chance to exercise their dancing skills, another date has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6.

Dancing At The Pier will be held at Memorial Park in White Rock, located at 15300 Marine Dr. from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

