Escape room new to Surrey’s ‘House of Horrors’ for Halloween month

Tickets for attraction in Newton are on sale a month ahead of opening date

Newton’s biggest Halloween haunt opens in less than a month, and tickets are already on sale.

Potters’ “House of Horrors” — advertised as “B.C.’s scariest haunted houses” — will open Oct. 5 at the re-purposed garden centre, on 72nd Avenue.

The attraction features a pair of labyrinth-like walk-thrus as part of a 15,000-square-foot layout, with several rooms connected by dark hallways. Animatronics, actors, lights and sounds are part of the fun.

New this year is an escape room, dubbed The Escape From Incineration. “Solve puzzles and search for clues as you scramble to escape from our burning building,” explains a post at pottershouseofhorrors.com.

This year’s two “haunts” are called “Monstrosity 2.0” and “Devils Descent,” with a “Li’l Haunters” area for younger people.

For tickets, child and single-house prices are available, along with “speedpass” options for those who don’t want to wait in line.

The Halloween-month attraction has gained in popularity since it was first opened in 2003, “when our garden centre was approached by a community crew looking to move their haunted house to a different location,” says a History post on the event website. “We started small, small, small as a cute little neighbourhood haunted house and have grown into the monster that lays before you (pun intended).”