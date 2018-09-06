A “House of Horrors” photo posted to facebook.com/pottershouseofhorrors.

Escape room new to Surrey’s ‘House of Horrors’ for Halloween month

Tickets for attraction in Newton are on sale a month ahead of opening date

Newton’s biggest Halloween haunt opens in less than a month, and tickets are already on sale.

Potters’ “House of Horrors” — advertised as “B.C.’s scariest haunted houses” — will open Oct. 5 at the re-purposed garden centre, on 72nd Avenue.

The attraction features a pair of labyrinth-like walk-thrus as part of a 15,000-square-foot layout, with several rooms connected by dark hallways. Animatronics, actors, lights and sounds are part of the fun.

• RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Nights of fright at Surrey’s popular ‘House of Horrors’, from 2017.

New this year is an escape room, dubbed The Escape From Incineration. “Solve puzzles and search for clues as you scramble to escape from our burning building,” explains a post at pottershouseofhorrors.com.

This year’s two “haunts” are called “Monstrosity 2.0” and “Devils Descent,” with a “Li’l Haunters” area for younger people.

For tickets, child and single-house prices are available, along with “speedpass” options for those who don’t want to wait in line.

The Halloween-month attraction has gained in popularity since it was first opened in 2003, “when our garden centre was approached by a community crew looking to move their haunted house to a different location,” says a History post on the event website. “We started small, small, small as a cute little neighbourhood haunted house and have grown into the monster that lays before you (pun intended).”

Previous story
North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 6

Just Posted

Dinosaurs to take centre stage at Museum of Surrey opening

Museum of Surrey will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 29

Cloverdale thrift store gets ‘Supernatural’ makeover

CW’s Supernatural will film several days at downtown Cloverdale location

South Surrey’s Country Woods neighbourhood site of murder investigation

Police now confirm that a homicide is being investigated by IHIT

Tenant claims landlord discriminated against her for smudging

Crystal Smith of Tsimshian, Haisla First Nations has human rights complaint against Parminder Mohan

North Delta history: Back-to-school, 100 years ago

What school was like for kids in North Delta during the closing months of the First World War?

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

VIDEO: Vancover police hunt for arson suspect

The fire, sparked Aug. 21, caused $100,000 in damages in East Vancouver

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 6

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

Most Read