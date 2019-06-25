Last year’s Surrey Pride Festival was held at Holland Park. This year’s event, set for Saturday, June 29, will take place at Central City Plaza. (File photo: Ryan McLeod)

‘Epic’ Surrey Pride party to celebrate 20th anniversary at Central City Plaza

Planners of family-friendly event don’t welcome nudity

The 20th anniversary of Surrey Pride will be celebrated Saturday (June 29) at Central City Plaza.

A Pride Party in the Plaza will run from 3 to 8 p.m. at 13450 102nd Ave., where the street will be closed to traffic.

Vendor booths, drag, lip sync, live music, spoken word and a kids/family zone are among attractions this year.

Event details are posted at surreypride.ca.

“Surrey Pride would like to remind everyone that this is a family-friendly event, and as such we request that there be no nudity (full or partial) on Central City property,” notes a post on the website.

On Facebook, the organization promises “the largest Surrey Pride festival ever.

“This will be epic.”

The first Surrey Pride barbecue, festival and dance was held at Sullivan Hall in June of 1999.

• RELATED STORY: STRONG, PERSEVERING AND PROUD: Surrey Pride celebrates 20 years with biggest party yet.

Also Saturday, a Surrey Pride 20 Cultural Lit Xpo will take place at the SFU Surrey campus, starting at 4 p.m. The event, hosted by Imtiaz Popat, will feature Hasan Namir (a Surrey-based writer who will read from his new book of poetry, War Torn), C.E Gatchalian (Canadian-born writer of Filipino heritage who has received the Canada Trust award to an openly LGBT writer), Jotika Chaudhary (interdisciplinary artist), Roger Blenman (Surrey school teacher and writer of poetry and fiction), Sabrina Symington (illustrator, graphic novelist and blogger on normalising transgender issues) and Sajia Sultana (singer/songwriter who blends traditional and modern styles).

• RELATED STORY: Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag Monday amid din of protesters.

• READ ALSO: VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman.

Previous story
VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Just Posted

Judge adjusts Charter award in RCMP assault case in Surrey

Former Surrey hotel manager was awarded $65,000 in damages after RCMP assaulted him

‘Epic’ Surrey Pride party to celebrate 20th anniversary at Central City Plaza

Planners of family-friendly event don’t welcome nudity

Surrey councillor ‘concerned about democracy’ after tensions boil over with mayor

Pettigrew believes actions at June 24 meeting ‘were in violation of city charter and our city procedural bylaws’

The end is near for North Surrey rec centre, and programs will move within 4km radius

Plan is for the site of the aging rec centre to become mixed-use ‘Centre Block’ development

UPDATE: Surrey council votes to bring parking enforcement in-house

Staff recommend hiring staff to conduct the work as a cost-saving measure

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Plane veers off runway, into ditch at Langley Airport

Fire, ambulance, and police are on scene

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Man arrested after pimping investigation in Whistler

A 44-year-old man has been charged with procuring and benefiting from sexual services

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Province to increase parking, pilot First Nation stewards at busy Joffre Lakes

Two-hundred more parking stalls will bring total spots to allow 450 cars

Search on for black bear that appears to be habituated in Burnaby

The bear lunged at a woman who was trying to shoo it from several backpacks

Poll: Rising gas prices force B.C. residents rethink summer road trips

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

Most Read