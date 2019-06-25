‘Epic’ Surrey Pride party to celebrate 20th anniversary at Central City Plaza

Last year’s Surrey Pride Festival was held at Holland Park. This year’s event, set for Saturday, June 29, will take place at Central City Plaza. (File photo: Ryan McLeod)

The 20th anniversary of Surrey Pride will be celebrated Saturday (June 29) at Central City Plaza.

A Pride Party in the Plaza will run from 3 to 8 p.m. at 13450 102nd Ave., where the street will be closed to traffic.

Vendor booths, drag, lip sync, live music, spoken word and a kids/family zone are among attractions this year.

Event details are posted at surreypride.ca.

“Surrey Pride would like to remind everyone that this is a family-friendly event, and as such we request that there be no nudity (full or partial) on Central City property,” notes a post on the website.

On Facebook, the organization promises “the largest Surrey Pride festival ever.

“This will be epic.”

The first Surrey Pride barbecue, festival and dance was held at Sullivan Hall in June of 1999.

• RELATED STORY: STRONG, PERSEVERING AND PROUD: Surrey Pride celebrates 20 years with biggest party yet.

Also Saturday, a Surrey Pride 20 Cultural Lit Xpo will take place at the SFU Surrey campus, starting at 4 p.m. The event, hosted by Imtiaz Popat, will feature Hasan Namir (a Surrey-based writer who will read from his new book of poetry, War Torn), C.E Gatchalian (Canadian-born writer of Filipino heritage who has received the Canada Trust award to an openly LGBT writer), Jotika Chaudhary (interdisciplinary artist), Roger Blenman (Surrey school teacher and writer of poetry and fiction), Sabrina Symington (illustrator, graphic novelist and blogger on normalising transgender issues) and Sajia Sultana (singer/songwriter who blends traditional and modern styles).

• RELATED STORY: Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag Monday amid din of protesters.