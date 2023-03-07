‘Environmental stewardship’ focus of Delta’s Earth Day photo contest

Delta residents ages five and up can submit their photos until March 31

“To Fly Again Soon” by Gina Liu, Grand Prize winner in the City of Delta’s 14th Annual Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo)

“Environmental stewardship” is the theme of this year’s City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest.

From now through March 31, residents ages five and up can take a photo in Delta and submit it — along with their name, a title and a short description of how your photo shows what environmental stewardship means to you — at letstalk.delta.ca/earthdaycontest.

According to the contest website, environmental stewardship refers to the responsible use and protection of the environment.

“We can all do our part to take care of the natural areas and wildlife we live alongside. Did you plant a pollinator garden for bees to thrive? Pick up trash along the shoreline so the birds do not mistake it for food? There are many ways in which we can be environmental stewards, and we want to see what environmental stewardship looks like to you,” the site states.

Contestants can enter in any one of six categories: Adult (ages 18+), Youth (13-17 years old), Child (5-12 years old), City of Delta staff (not eligible for prizes), Classroom/Teacher (grades K-7) and Classroom/Teacher (grades 8-12).

Delta residents (5 years and older) and city staff may submit only one photograph each, and first-, second- and third-place winners will be chosen from each of the Adult, Youth and Child categories.

The Classroom/Teacher categories — new this year — are open to submissions from any Delta teacher with a K-12 class. Entries are limited to one photo per class category, and a single winner will be picked from each.

As well, one Grand Prize winner will be selected out of all eligible entries received in the Adult, Youth, and Child categories, plus a “Fan Favourite” winner will be chosen by the public — voting will be open to Delta residents April 1-14.

All winners will receive a prize.

Winners of the City of Delta’s 15th Annual Earth Day Photo Contest will be announced later this spring.

Check out last year’s winners here.



