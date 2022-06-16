‘Emo Night’ at Surrey’s The Henry bar to feature Gone Sugar Die vocalist Patrick McWilliams

“Emo Night” is coming to The Henry bar in Surrey on Thursday, June 30.

DJ Patrick McWilliams (Patmcwill on Instagram) will be playing punk rock, indie, alternative, pop-punk, goth and grunge, from 8 p.m. until midnight. Expect to hear the sounds of My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Green Day and other EMO-ish bands and artists.

McWilliams, vocalist with Gone Sugar Die, has performed at an Emo Nite in Los Angeles, and is also known for his work with The Cut Losses.

“I’ll also be doing Emo Night in Kamloops and then touring the West Coast and States with my band after,” reported McWilliams, who lives in Langley.

The June 30 event at The Henry, in downtown Cloverdale, is presented by Joseph Richard Group and its After Dark promo team. Details are posted to jrgad.com. Entry is free all night along; get on the guest list by DM-ing instagram.com/weareafterdark.

Nearly a decade ago, in 2014, McWilliams was the 18-year-old frontman of The Cut Losses, an indie-rock trio that had performed in the Surrey area for nearly two years. But when it came to finding all-ages venues in Surrey, there’s “almost nothing,” he said at the time – and it’s still the same situation for young performers and fans here.

