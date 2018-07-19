SUBMITTED PHOTO: Elvis Elite (aka Steve Elliot) will pay tribute to the King of Rock and Roll at the Langley Cruise-In in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Elvis sighted in Aldergrove

Live concerts set for Langley Cruise-In on Sept. 8

Elvis Elite (aka Steve Elliot) will pay tribute to the King of Rock and Roll at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Elvis Elite will be on stage at the corner of Fraser Hwy. and 270 St. at 10 a.m., 12 noon and 2 p.m. that day.

There will be lots of free entertainment and exhibitors throughout the day, and if the weather is fair there will be more than a thousand cars and trucks — antique, vintage and newer — parked along Fraser Hwy. between 272nd and 264th Streets for the throngs of guests to walk about and admire.

Traffic will be closed on that section of Fraser Hwy. that day and normal traffic will be re-directed to other main roads.

The Swap Meet and Car Corral will take place at 3100 272nd St. on Sunday, September 9, and no roads will be closed for this part of the event.

Pre-registration closes Wednesday, September 5, 2018: see online registration at http://www.langleycruise-in.com/sign/vehicle-registration/

Schedule of Sept. 8 Events

9:00am – Show, shirts and souvenirs sold day of the event

9:00am – 3pm Concours: 32 Ave. and 272 St.

9:00am – 4pm Cruise-In Marketplace: 3100 272nd St., Aldergrove

9:00am – 4pm Car Clubs: TBA

10:00 – 10:45am: Elvis Elite, Fraser Hwy. and 272 Street

12:00 – 12:45pm: Elvis Elite, Fraser Hwy. and 272 Street

2:00 – 2:45pm: Elvis Elite, Fraser Hwy. and 272 Street

10, 12 and 2pm: Band on Fraser Hwy. TBA

9am – 4pm: Girl Contest Roadmen Round-Up featuring Diamond Jay & The Cadillac Bones Lot 3100 272nd St.

50/50 Draw twice during the day, 11:45am and 3:30pm at Fraser Hwy. and 272 St.

3:30pm Awards Ceremony: Fraser Hwy and 272 St.

4:00pm Cruise-In Closes

7:00pm Streets open to the public

