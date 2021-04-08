‘Easter’ train rides a week late at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

‘Please don’t forget to get your mask,’ train operators say

Surrey’s Bear Creek Train will be running for “Easter” after all — a weekend late.

On Facebook, train operators announced “Easter Train” trips on the park tracks on the dates of April 10, 11, 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Hop on the fun ride and enjoy the day at Bear Creek park,” says a post on bctrains.com, where tickets can be purchased for $10. “Our famous Easter Train is back with Covid-19 precautions. Please don’t forget to get your mask.”

The train, which was owned by the Penn family for roughly two decades, was sold in 2017 to new owner/operator Jassy Kaur.

Last year, the train didn’t operate for the 2020 Christmas season. “Even though Fraser Health regulations permit us to operate, we feel it’s safer for the public to remain closed during this time,” a Facebook post read at the time.

The train offered Halloween-themed rides a couple months earlier in 2020, and is now back this spring for the limited number of “Easter” rides. This follows a Facebook post in March saying the Easter train would not operate this year.



