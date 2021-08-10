A scene from Pixar’s “Toy Story 4.” (Youtube.com)

A scene from Pixar’s “Toy Story 4.” (Youtube.com)

Drive-in theatre pops up in Surrey for one night only, with ‘Toy Story 4’ showing

‘Everyone must remain in the car before and during the movie,’ say planners of the Aug. 21 event

A drive-in movie theatre will be set up on one Surrey lot this month.

The “Movies Under the Stars in Cars” event, on Saturday, Aug. 21, is sponsored by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association, with assistance from City of Surrey’s Community Grant program.

Pixar’s animated hit Toy Story 4 will be shown at the former Grosvenor Road school site, 13655 Grosvenor Road, at Whalley Boulevard.

Tickets are free but registration must be done in advance, on eventbrite.ca.

The Downtown Surrey BIA hosted Movies Under the Stars events at Holland Park for many years, but the pandemic has paused those annual summer plans.

“Movies Under the Stars in 2021 will be different than in previous years,” the event post notes. “First, we will be in a different location, not Holland Park. We will only being doing one movie night. There will be no concession. You must register in advance. And the biggest change, it is a drive-in (no walk-ins allowed). A limited number of cars will be admitted.”

Cars will be allowed onsite starting at 7:45 p.m., and the movie will start at dusk.

Several rules are posted.

“Everyone must remain in the car before and during the movie,” event planners say. “You listen to the movie through your car radio. If visiting the washroom facilities, children must be accompanied by an adult. When visiting the washrooms, please respect social distancing. There will be no concession. No smoking onsite. No alcohol to be consumed onsite.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Movies

Previous story
Live music comes to Cloverdale sidewalks

Just Posted

Musician Alexis Lynn will perform at Vault Restaurant in Cloverdale Aug. 21 as part of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association’s August music initiative. (Photo submitted)
Live music comes to Cloverdale sidewalks

Jim Burke (left) and Brent Hill practice at Fraser Downs March 4, 2021. A press release issued Aug. 6 noted the B.C. Government has agreed to provide both Harness Racing BC (HRBC) and the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association of BC (HBPA) with a $3 million grant for 2021. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Government provides $3M in funding for horse racing in B.C.

Sign outside the future site of Newton Community Centre, in the 6900-block of King George Boulevard. (File photo)
Survey to shape Newton’s new community centre with gift-card draw

The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society is collecting donations for the roughly 80 residents who have been displaced following a fire at Canterbury Green condos in Newton. The building caught fire Tuesday evening (Aug. 3, 2021), damaging at least 20 units and burning for at least 24 hours. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters now matching up to $10K for condo fire victims