Drive-in theatre pops up in Surrey for one night only, with ‘Toy Story 4’ showing

‘Everyone must remain in the car before and during the movie,’ say planners of the Aug. 21 event

A drive-in movie theatre will be set up on one Surrey lot this month.

The “Movies Under the Stars in Cars” event, on Saturday, Aug. 21, is sponsored by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association, with assistance from City of Surrey’s Community Grant program.

Pixar’s animated hit Toy Story 4 will be shown at the former Grosvenor Road school site, 13655 Grosvenor Road, at Whalley Boulevard.

Tickets are free but registration must be done in advance, on eventbrite.ca.

The Downtown Surrey BIA hosted Movies Under the Stars events at Holland Park for many years, but the pandemic has paused those annual summer plans.

“Movies Under the Stars in 2021 will be different than in previous years,” the event post notes. “First, we will be in a different location, not Holland Park. We will only being doing one movie night. There will be no concession. You must register in advance. And the biggest change, it is a drive-in (no walk-ins allowed). A limited number of cars will be admitted.”

Cars will be allowed onsite starting at 7:45 p.m., and the movie will start at dusk.

Several rules are posted.

“Everyone must remain in the car before and during the movie,” event planners say. “You listen to the movie through your car radio. If visiting the washroom facilities, children must be accompanied by an adult. When visiting the washrooms, please respect social distancing. There will be no concession. No smoking onsite. No alcohol to be consumed onsite.”



