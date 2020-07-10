Fresh Air Cinema will be showing two drive-in movies in Cloverdale on July 17 and 18. (Photo: Fresh Air Cinema/Facebook)

Drive-in movies coming to Cloverdale

Dolittle, Trolls World Tour playing one night each at rodeo grounds

Fresh Air Cinemas will be showing two drive-in movies at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (6050 176th St.) in July.

Dolittle will be showing Friday, July 17 and Trolls World Tour will be Saturday, July 18.

Gates open at 8:25 p.m. both nights, with the movies starting at 9:25 p.m.

For more information, and tickets, visit facebook.com/outdoormoviesbc.

Tickets are by donation, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation.

Each movie is limited to 50 vehicles. No bikes or walk-ins are allowed.

Physical distancing guidelines will be in effect.

Fresh Air Cinema, according to the event posts, has teamed up with FortisBC to offer free movie nights throughout B.C. IN 2020.

