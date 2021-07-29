Drive-in movie tonight to benefit Semiahmoo First Nation youth group

Pre-registration required to watch screening of Raya and The Last Dragon

Drive-in movies are back at Semiahmoo Park – for one night at least.

At approximately 9 p.m. tonight (July 29) the Peninsula Community Foundation will present the new Disney animated fantasy film Raya & The Last Dragon at the park.

Proceeds for the by-donation event will go to the Semiahmoo First Nation Youth Group, to help mentor the next generation.

One ticket covers all occupants of one vehicle, but there will be a maximum of 75 cars at the venue, so booking in advance is a must. No walk-ins or bike riders will be admitted.

All Provincial Health Authority social distancing rules will be in effect and guests must wear masks outside of their vehicles.

The only audio provided will be an FM channel on car radios, and no sitting on cars or lawn chairs will be permitted.

The park is located at 15782 Marine Dr.

For more information on booking tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-peninsula-community-foundation-presents-raya-the-last-dragon-jul29-tickets-161167336843

