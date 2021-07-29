A drive-in movie event at Semiahmoo Park tonight will benefit the Semiahmoo First Nation Youth Group. Black Press file photo

A drive-in movie event at Semiahmoo Park tonight will benefit the Semiahmoo First Nation Youth Group. Black Press file photo

Drive-in movie tonight to benefit Semiahmoo First Nation youth group

Pre-registration required to watch screening of Raya and The Last Dragon

Drive-in movies are back at Semiahmoo Park – for one night at least.

At approximately 9 p.m. tonight (July 29) the Peninsula Community Foundation will present the new Disney animated fantasy film Raya & The Last Dragon at the park.

Proceeds for the by-donation event will go to the Semiahmoo First Nation Youth Group, to help mentor the next generation.

One ticket covers all occupants of one vehicle, but there will be a maximum of 75 cars at the venue, so booking in advance is a must. No walk-ins or bike riders will be admitted.

All Provincial Health Authority social distancing rules will be in effect and guests must wear masks outside of their vehicles.

The only audio provided will be an FM channel on car radios, and no sitting on cars or lawn chairs will be permitted.

The park is located at 15782 Marine Dr.

For more information on booking tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-peninsula-community-foundation-presents-raya-the-last-dragon-jul29-tickets-161167336843

EntertainmentMovies

Previous story
‘Arthur’ to end on PBS Kids after 25-season stint
Next story
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release

Just Posted

Canada’s Caileigh Filmer (left) and Hillary Janssens look at each other after receiving their bronze medals, won in the women’s pair rowing final event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games July 29, 2021. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
Cloverdale rower wins bronze in Tokyo

Brooksdale co-director David Anderson is a biologist and former pastor. He offers guided property tours of A Rocha’s land in South Surrey. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: A Rocha’s Brooksdale Environmental Centre in Surrey offers rich experience

Surrey Mounties are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect. (RCMP hand out)
Surrey police looking for robbery suspect

File photo Tom Zytaruk
Surrey man accused of assaulting SkyTrain attendant