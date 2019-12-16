‘Dream role’ of Clara for Surrey dancer in Goh Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The Sergeant sisters of Surrey in Goh Ballet’s 2019 production of “The Nutcracker”: From left, Isla (as a little lamb), Kylie (as Clara) and Teagan (dragonfly). (submitted photo)

Ballet dancer Kylie Sergeant is about to live her dream.

The Cloverdale girl, 11, plays the lead role of Clara in Goh Ballet’s 2019 production of The Nutcracker, staged from Friday to Sunday (Dec. 20-22) at Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver.

The company’s traditional rendition of the holiday classic is an annual highlight for local dancers and audiences.

“The main role is a dream for every young dancer, and it has really been a dream come true for her,” said Kylie’s mom, Tyra Sergeant, who operates Central Dance Academy in Newton

The family includes Kylie’s younger sisters, Isla and Teagan, who are also featured in the Goh Ballet show this year.

“I am really proud of all my girls, but especially Kylie this year,” Tyra added. “She is so hard-working and dedicated. It is really incredible seeing her juggle all of training at only age 11 and staying so focused on her goals. I can’t wait to see her shine on stage in this dream role.”

Kylie said she has always wanted to play Clara.

“I’ve confident because there’s been a lot of practices,” she said in phone call as Tyra drove her daughters to another rehearsal. “This week we’ve been there almost every day, in Vancouver (at Goh’s studio at Oakridge Mall).

Last month in Surrey, the Sergeant sisters danced in Surrey City Orchestra’s concert version of The Nutcracker, in a show with a culturally diverse twist at Chandos Pattison Auditorium in the Fraser Heights area.

“It went well,” Tyra said. “It was a condensed version, and they had different roles in that one. It’s nice to work with a live orchestra.”

With the Goh company last year, the Sergeants were also featured in The Nutcracker among four Surrey-area girls featured in the show, along with teen Mackenzie Hebein.

This time, Mackenzie returns to play Snowflake, Flower Soloist and Merliton in the Goh production. Other Surrey-based dancers in the show include Emma Gao (little mouse), Carina Zhao (little mouse), Bella Chou (small angel), Cara Evans (small reindeer), Chloe McKnight (party girl), Isabella Russell (Small angel), Natalie Locke (soldier), Victoria Oziewicz (party girl) and Vanessa Perez de Leon Armagno (party girl).

Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker features close to 200 local and international dancers from The National Ballet of Canada, The Bavarian State Ballet and The National Ballet of China. In its 11th year, the production “will engage all senses with interactive experiences in the lobby prior to the show. A live choir, 16-foot Christmas tree, larger-than-life nutcracker and sleigh, and an enchanting snow scene that will take your breath away,” according to a media advisory.

For show tickets and more details, visit gohnutcracker.com or call 1-855-985-5000.



