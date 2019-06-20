Comedian Ryan Lachance in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Dream of touring about to come true for White Rock comedian who uses wheelchair

‘Ramp for Ryan’ benefit show raised $4,500 for Ryan Lachance’s portable ramp

For comedian Ryan Lachance, the dream of touring is about to come true.

The White Rock-based performer will now be able to do shows out of town, thanks to money raised during a “Ramp for Ryan” event May 26 at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club in Vancouver.

Close to $4,500 was raised at the benefit show, giving Lachance a gift of mobility in the wheelchair he uses due to his cerebral palsy.

The money will be used to buy a portable ramp Lachance needs to access certain comedy venues across Canada.

Tour details are in the works, and some of the money will be used to fix a van for his travels.

“Once the ramps were paid for I was able to use the rest of the money from the fundraiser get my van fixed in order to make sure it is safe to drive when I go on tour,” Lachance wrote in a Facebook post Thursday (June 20).

“I just want to thank everyone once again for participating in the fundraiser and donating. You all have given me the ability to make my dreams come true! I love you all and I can’t thank you enough! Be good to each other.”

• RELATED STORY: Comedian who uses wheelchair needs portable ramp to live his dream of touring.

For now, Lachance’s website highlights some local shows he’s booked to perform, including one at Elements Casino in Cloverdale on Aug. 3. Other gigs of his are at Hood29 Comedy in Vancouver, an appearance at BlackBerry Festival in Powell River and, in a first for Lachance, a showcase at Vancouver Fringe Festival in early September.

Since birth, Lachance has had to deal with his quadspastic cerebral palsy, which limits the use of all four of his limbs and also his speech.

The self-described “sit-down standup” comedian tells edgy jokes, mostly about himself.

Lachance was born in Winnipeg but soon moved with his family to Leduc, Alberta. He lived there until age 15, when the family made the trip to Surrey to live closer to his grandmother, around the time his father died. To help him laugh a little in the face of grief, an uncle of his gave Lachance some CDs and DVDs featuring comedian Billy Connolly. He’d click on one of the discs every time he needed to cheer up. The jokes made him laugh, alright, and also gave him inspiration to perform comedy for a living.

• READ MORE: Sit-down standup Ryan Lachance: It’s just how he rolls with cerebral palsy, from 2015.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Just Posted

Cloverdale Legion to crush cars with a 38-ton tank this Saturday

Open house will have carnival games, a BB range and more

Once-homeless Lower Mainland veteran hopes government provides help

James French, formerly Sgt. French, found himself on the streets in Langley a few years ago

Dream of touring about to come true for White Rock comedian who uses wheelchair

‘Ramp for Ryan’ benefit show raised $4,500 for Ryan Lachance’s portable ramp

‘Not much has changed’: Why overcrowding in Surrey schools has persisted for decades

FINAL IN A SERIES: Education minister, longtime trustee weigh in on packed Surrey schools

‘It’s been quite a ride’: Swansong for Ride2Survive as cyclists pedal 400K in single day one final time

Kelowna-to-Delta ride set for Saturday, June 22

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

New Westminster police seek video of fight between two teens

Police responded to a fight at Pier Park in the early hours of June 14

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Most Read