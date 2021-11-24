‘Dramatic, amazing’ tapestry to be installed at South Surrey library

Sola Fiedler’s 14-foot-by-16-foot Flower Power tapestry is to be installed at the Semiahmoo Library in South Surrey, where it is to remain for at least the next five years. (solafiedler.com image)

Semiahmoo Library in South Surrey is getting some Flower Power, following council’s approval Nov. 22 of a donation agreement with artist Sola Fiedler to incorporate the work into the city’s public-art collection.

According to a corporate report, the artwork – a 3-D tapestry of a vase of flowers – was introduced to the public while on loan to the Museum of Surrey from October 2020 to February 2021, as a feature of the Nature’s Clothesline Exhibit, which explored the art of recycled textiles.

READ MORE: Textile exhibit ‘Nature’s Clothesline’ set to open at Museum of Surrey

Fiedler, who is best-known for her large-scale tapestry tributes to the cities that have hosted the Olympic Games – proposed donating the “joywork work” permanently to the city, “given the positive response of the Surrey community and the Artist’s inability to store such a large artwork long-term,” the report explains.

One condition of the donation was that it be placed on display long-term.

Following a review, city staff identified a suitably-sized wall at the Semiahmoo Library (1815 152 St.), and library staff expressed interest in hosting the display for at least the next five years. Over time, it will also be displayed in other city buildings, the report notes.

An appraisal of the artwork put its current fair market value at $30,000.

Fiedler used repurposed and recycled materials to create the 14-foot-by-16-foot Flower Power. The materials are from a previous work that celebrated the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Ga.

“It is combined with yarn pulled from thrift store sweaters and shoulder pads from old clothing,” the report explains. “Flower Power is a tribute to Andy Warhol’s Flower series and took over 3,500 hours to make.”

Coun. Brenda Locke said the tapestry is “dramatic, it is amazing and I couldn’t take my eyes off of it.”

“I’m glad we’re keeping it for a while,” Locke said.

Installation is expected in December.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

ArtartistCity of Surrey