Dr. Jane Goodall. (Photo: wikimedia.org)

Dr. Jane Goodall’s talk in Surrey includes ‘VIP Meet & Greet’ seats for $230

Noted chimpanzee expert to speak at Bell theatre in March on three-city tour of B.C.

Dr. Jane Goodall will speak in Surrey in March as part of a tour that includes events in Vernon and Victoria.

At Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Monday, March 23, Goodall will describe her “extraordinary scientific breakthroughs in animal behaviour and her journey to becoming one of the world’s most prominent and active conservationists,” according to an event post on the theatre’s website.

Tickets for the two-hour event include a “VIP Meet & Greet” priced at $230. Seats start at $75, for the balcony area, by calling 604-507-6355, or visit tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com. Tickets went on sale Dec. 16.

Goodall, 85, a British primatologist and anthropologist, is considered among the world’s foremost experts on chimpanzees.

“Dr. Goodall first set foot in the forests of Tanzania in 1960, armed with little more than a notepad, a pair of binoculars and a dream of living in Africa and observing wildlife,” says the event post.

“(Her) talks never fail to inspire people of all ages as she recounts her unique experiences as a young woman working alone in the rainforest and her hope for a future where people live in harmony with nature.”

(story continues below)

In 2002, Goodall was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2004.

Her three-city 2020 tour of B.C. is presented by the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. All proceeds from ticket sales go toward the Toronto-based institute’s efforts “to save our precious planet and its most endangered species,” according to a post at janegoodall.ca.

