Dog-hair vest and more at Surrey gallery in ‘The Art of Warmth’ show

At Surrey Art Gallery, Donna Hunter’s hand-felted jacket will be shown during “The Art of Warmth” show by Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild, starting Saturday, Aug. 25.

As summer begins to fade for another year, Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild turn their attention to “The Art of Warmth,” a showcase at Surrey Art Gallery starting Saturday, Aug. 25.

It’s the first of four textile-themed exhibits there this fall.

With examples of felting, knitting hand spinning and weaving, guild members “create an abundance of beloved items for the home and the wardrobe,” according to gallery operators.

“We’re focusing on textile art this fall through three curated exhibits, but we also want to show how local artists interact with this medium,” noted Rhys Edwards, SAG’s assistant curator. “‘The Art of Warmth: Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild’ complement the other exhibits in highlighting more of the functional and decorative side of contemporary textile art.”

The exhibit, which runs until Nov. 10, features traditional items, such as Coast Salish blankets and silk scarves, and more elaborate tapestries, including a vest made entirely of dog hair.

“Each garment, accessory and decoration is made by hand using both classical and modern techniques,” gallery operators say in an event advisory.

The other three textile exhibits at SAG will launch Sept. 23, including “Connecting Threads” (to feature 20-plus artworks drawn from the gallery’s permanent collection), Maggie Orth’s interactive colour-changing quilts in “Moving Towards Stillness,” and Kathy Slade’s pop culture-infused “This is a chord­­­­. This is another.” For details, call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/artgallery.

Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild, founded in 1966, is currently based at the Museum of Surrey, where members volunteer for the textile department. Artists featured in the new SAG exhibit include Mikolt Brown, Jacqueline Chong, Elke Denhart, Linda Fosti, Heather Gilbertson, Donna Hunter, Linda Kunster, Triss Matthews, Marian McDowell, Joan Miller, Barbara Mitchell, Ann Rabas, Margaret Rose, Joan Rosin, Lynne Russell and Carol Strauss.



