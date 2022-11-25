The documentary Eating Our Way To Extinction, presented by the White Rock Social Justice Film Society Dec. 2 at the Turnbull Gallery, reveals disturbing facts about the relationship between the food we eat and climate change. Contributed photo

The documentary Eating Our Way To Extinction, presented by the White Rock Social Justice Film Society Dec. 2 at the Turnbull Gallery, reveals disturbing facts about the relationship between the food we eat and climate change. Contributed photo

Documentary to be screened in South Surrey links food agriculture and climate change

Eating Our Way To Extinction is current White Rock Social Justice screening

The documentary Eating Our Way To Extinction, narrated by Kate Winslet, will be the next presentation of the White Rock Social Justice Film Society, Friday (Dec. 2) at 6:30 p.m. at the Turnbull Gallery at the South Surrey Recreation Centre.

The theme of the film – and the post-screening discussion – will be the global impacts of the current climate crisis, and the challenges the human races to find clean air, clean water and an abundant food supply.

As the poster for the film queries – “when food costs the earth, who pays the price?”

Directed by Otto Brockway and Ludo Brockway, co-executive produced by Winslet and Richard Branson, among others – and featuring Leonardo Di Caprio – the thought-provoking film tackles a number of challenging and interrelated topics.

Foremost among them are the dark realities of the animal agriculture industry, and how it has led to unchecked global environmental destruction.

The film features both globally-renowned figures and some of the world’s leading scientists, aiming to change the way people look at their food and the industry that provides it.

Indeed, some argue that adopting a plant-based diet may be the best way to fight climate change.

“The film has become even more relevant since it was first released last year, said WRSJFS board member Robert Emeny, “given our current food chain fractures and the distraction of climate deniers.”

The centre is located at 14601 20 Ave.

For more information, visit www.whiterocksocialjustice.ca


EnvironmentfilmFood

