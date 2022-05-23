Documentary on impact of fashion on the planet screening in White Rock

RiverBlue will be playing at the White Rock Community Centre on Friday, May 27. (Photo: White Rock Social Justice Film Society)

A documentary about the harm the fashion industry causes the planet will be shown in White Rock on Friday.

The White Rock Social Justice Film Society will be playing the film, RiverBlue at the White Rock Community Centre, in their second showing since returning after a two-year hiatus. The group’s mandate is to raise awareness about social issues in an effort to influence peoples’ actions and change them in order to solve world issues, the society’s website reads.

RiverBlue is a documentary that shows how the fashion industry is destroying some of the world’s most crucial rivers. Clothing production is one of the most pollution-causing industries in the world due to the manufacturing process that uses harsh chemicals and the constant disposal of clothing due to changing fashion trends, the trailer for RiverBlue states, adding that most of the largest fashion brands in the world produce their clothing in countries of the Global South, directly affecting those populations.

Many communities rely on supplying their drinking water from the rivers that are being polluted. Due to the fashion industry’s incessant production, clean drinking and bathing water is not a reality for the people in these communities, making them more vulnerable to diseases, including cancer, says the trailer.

This film serves as awareness to the public about what the impact of fast-fashion is on our planet and humanity. It also points to solutions to having a more sustainable future, the group’s website states.

Doors for the screening will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at White Rock Community Centre, which is located at 15154 Russell Ave and admission will be by donation.

