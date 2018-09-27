Documentary explores threats to Fraser River

Contributed photo The documentary Watershed Guardians of the Fraser River, presented Sept. 28 by the White Rock Social Justice Film Society, examines threats to the river ecosystem.

Often the documentary films we see tell us about conditions in far distant parts of the world.

But you couldn’t get much closer to home than the current presentation of the White Rock Social Justice Film Society, Watershed Guardians of the Fraser River, which screens tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave.

The feature-length documentary, produced by Tsawwassen-based Francophone filmmaker Jocelyn Demers’ Monde Film, provides hard-hitting information about current industrial encroachment on the Fraser and its environs, which he says poses a threat to Lower Mainland residents’ clean water, health, food, recreation and connectivity with nature.

“It’s a very local issue and one we hope provokes a response,” said WRSJFS board member Robert Emery. “It’s also very current – it was produced last year,” he added.

Demers’ film points out that while the Fraser is considered one of the most beautiful rivers in Canada, very few know the real state of its health.

The film documents the people – including scientists, activists, outdoorsmen, farmers, educators, artists and First Nations – who do know, and, through their studies, are attempting to call a halt to its deterioration.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is by donation. For more information on films in the Social Justice Film Society program, visit www.whiterocksocialjusticefilmsociety.ca