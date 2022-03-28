DJ Hardwell coming to Abbotsford in September

One of the world’s most popular DJs is coming to Abbotsford in September.

Dutch talent Hardwell has announced that Abbotsford’s Tradex is one of only two stops in Canada and one of only five stops in North America for his Rebels Never Die tour.

Hardwell is scheduled to perform in Abbotsford, which is listed as Vancouver on his website, on Sept. 23.

He had recently been on hiatus from touring since Sept. 7, 2018, but returned by closing out the Ultra Music Festival in Miami on Sunday (March 27). He heads to Israel and Europe for most of the summer before stops in Montreal, New York City, Abbotsford and San Francisco in September.

The tour also makes stops in the UAE, Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei.

The 34-year-old was voted the world’s number one DJ by DJ Mag in both 2013 and 2014, and was most recently ranked 12th in 2019. He was the subject of a 2014 documentary entitled I Am Hardwell, which followed his journey to stardom.

He has a large following on social media, with 8.6 million followers on Facebook, 7.2 million followers on Twitter and 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Tickets are not yet for sale for the event, but those interested can register on djhardwell.com to receive presale access. The presale begins on Tuesday (March 29) at 8 a.m.

