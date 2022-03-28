Hardwell comes to Abbotsford on Sept. 23. (Tradex photo)

Hardwell comes to Abbotsford on Sept. 23. (Tradex photo)

DJ Hardwell coming to Abbotsford in September

World renowned DJ, record producer and remixer performing at Tradex

One of the world’s most popular DJs is coming to Abbotsford in September.

Dutch talent Hardwell has announced that Abbotsford’s Tradex is one of only two stops in Canada and one of only five stops in North America for his Rebels Never Die tour.

Hardwell is scheduled to perform in Abbotsford, which is listed as Vancouver on his website, on Sept. 23.

He had recently been on hiatus from touring since Sept. 7, 2018, but returned by closing out the Ultra Music Festival in Miami on Sunday (March 27). He heads to Israel and Europe for most of the summer before stops in Montreal, New York City, Abbotsford and San Francisco in September.

The tour also makes stops in the UAE, Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei.

The 34-year-old was voted the world’s number one DJ by DJ Mag in both 2013 and 2014, and was most recently ranked 12th in 2019. He was the subject of a 2014 documentary entitled I Am Hardwell, which followed his journey to stardom.

He has a large following on social media, with 8.6 million followers on Facebook, 7.2 million followers on Twitter and 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Tickets are not yet for sale for the event, but those interested can register on djhardwell.com to receive presale access. The presale begins on Tuesday (March 29) at 8 a.m.

abbotsforddanceMusic

Previous story
For kids, Surrey’s new year-round ‘SPARK’ events to replace annual children’s festival

Just Posted

Peyton Slind is going on an overnight hike as part of his efforts to raise money for diabetes research. (Photo submitted: Kimberley Slind.)
Don Christian Elementary student raising money for diabetes research

Surrey Mounties investigate a shooting in Whalley in the 10700-block of City Parkway on Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey Mounties look for stolen red Kia after shooting in Whalley

BC Ambulance paramedics and Surrey RCMP took away a man who was found running through traffic around Fraser Highway on Monday, March 28, near the Surrey-Langley border. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Man in custody after sprinting through traffic on Langley-Surrey border

TEASER PHOTO
Their high school seasons cut short by COVID, Surrey hoops all-stars to hit court one final time