Diwali Fest features both in-person and online events for 2021

Shan-E-Punjab Arts Club dancers outside Surrey Arts Centre, in Diwali Downtown Surrey “digital showcase” video on YouTube.

A Metro Vancouver-area festival this year celebrates Diwali with both online and in-person events, planned by Diwali Celebration Society.

Diwali Fest launched in 2004 as Vancouver Celebrates Diwali Festival, and has since evolved to become one of region’s largest Diwali-themed gatherings.

Events for 2021 have included Diwali Downtown Surrey, a “digital showcase” on Sunday, Oct. 24.

In a non-pandemic year, Diwali Downtown Surrey is a Diwali Fest signature event – a key attraction in Surrey, drawing attendees from all demographics for a South Asian cultural extravaganza,” notes a post on diwalifest.ca.

A 42-minute celebration video is streamed on the festival’s YouTube channel.

This Sunday, Nov. 7, a “Diwali @ Trout Lake Community Centre” event in Vancouver is sold out.

Diwali is “India’s biggest and most important holiday,” the website notes. “The festival marks the victory of good over evil. Listen to the story of Diwali, decorate diya clay lamps, listen and dance to traditional Indian music. Enjoy a delicious taste of India with veggie samosas, pakoras, chai tea, and assorted sweets.”

Also this week, Vancouver Canucks host a Diwali-themed night Friday (Nov. 5) at Rogers Arena, during the team’s game against Nashville Predators. DJ Heer will play music on the plaza as hockey fans enter the arena, among other festivities.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, usually falls in either October or November as its date is based on the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2021, Diwali is celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 4, by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.



