Diverse artists highlighted in White Rock show

The romantic realism of Peninsula-based artist Chris MacClure will be among works featured in Different Voices, an upcoming year-end show at Marine Drive’s Art Couture Gallery in White Rock. (Contributed photo)

Art Couture Gallery on White Rock’s Marine Drive, will close out the year with a new show and sale featuring work by three Peninsula-based artists.

Different Voices (Nov. 26 to Dec. 31 at the gallery, 14819 Marine Dr.) will showcase the diversity of styles of well-known painters Chris MacClure, Marilyn Hurst and Dave Patterson.

Meet-and-greet sessions with the artists will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28.

Veteran artist MacClure’s ‘Art is Romance’ paintings are the culmination of some 45 years of painting experience gained by the artist, known internationally both for his canvases and as founder of International Artists’ Day.

Hurst’s ‘Colour of Life’ theme expresses the colourful palette with which she chooses to bring a wide variety of subject matter to life.

Patterson’s paintings, ranging from landscapes to abstracts, illustrate his concept of ‘Art as a Universal Voice.’

Art Couture is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the show, call 604-385-2827, or email info@artcouture.ca



