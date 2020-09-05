Mama Bear is an animal study by Jess Rice. (Contributed photo)

Distanced South Surrey show offers ‘art unmasked’

Pandemic protocols in place in garden setting

It may be called Art Unmasked, but an upcoming backyard show and sale Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 in South Surrey is emphasizing the need for anti-COVID-19 measures nonetheless.

The 12 artists participating in the show, planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, are calling for strict pandemic protocols to be in place at the venue, the garden of co-organizer Caroline Baasch at Bell Park Estates (13808 19A Ave.).

According to publicity materials, all visitors will be required to bring – and wear – a mask, social distancing will be practised, with limited numbers admitted at any one time, and visitors will be urged to wash or sanitize hands before and after visiting.

READ MORE: White Rock artists walk on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

But overall, organizers say, the show is intended as a relaxed opportunity to browse artwork in an outdoor setting, listen to live music, and perhaps even find a few early Christmas presents.

The free event will feature a variety of art approaches and media – including everything from landscapes, florals and animal studies to abstracts.

Among participating artists are Baasch, Jess Rice, Angelo Morrissey and Audrey Bakewell, while special guests will be the Oneness Gogos, along with live music by Jim Morrison.

Arts and EntertainmentCoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

