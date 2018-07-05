Disney’s live-action Timmy Failure adaptation filming at Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Crew on site at Cloverdale Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon, as they prepare to film a stunt. (Samantha Anderson)

His name is Failure. Timmy Failure. And he’s the owner of the best investigative agency in town — perhaps the world.

According to him, anyway.

Timmy is the founder, president and CEO of Total Failure, Inc. detective agency. He’s the star of author Stephan Pastis’ six-book children’s series, featuring the 11-year-old detective’s adventures as he solves crimes with his business partner and accountant Total, who happens to be a 1,500-lb polar bear, and his best friend Rollo Tookus.

The book series is now being transformed into a live-action film adaptation by Walt Disney Pictures.

Timmy Failure is filming today at the #Cloverdale fairgrounds. Crew member told me that they’re filming a scene here where a vehicle goes through a house. Right now they’re setting up huge green screens. pic.twitter.com/IAA3G4Txco — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) July 5, 2018

Crew was on site at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Thursday afternoon, setting up for a large stunt in which a vehicle will travel through a house.

Crew members and cranes were set up in the parking lot in front of the Agriplex, positioning large green screens and getting everything ready. The area around the lot is currently closed to traffic.



