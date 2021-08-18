FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, a masked family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy. Starting Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors

Theme park loosening restrictions in lineups, outdoor attractions

Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theaters and outdoor attractions. Masks had been required previously.

Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.

Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened more than a year ago with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing and crowd limits.

Last spring, Disney World officials started allowing visitors to go without masks in outdoor common areas.

Last month, Disney officials said the company will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated.

—Associated Press, The Associated Press

RELATED: Californians will be able to visit Disneyland in April

travel

Previous story
The re-branded TEDxSurrey event books a February date at Bell theatre

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP detachment. (Contributed file photo)
Surrey RCMP asking for dash-cam video following ‘serious’ collision

Aerial view rendering of the eight-lane immersed tube tunnel favoured by Metro Vancouver’s board of directors to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel. (Province of British Columbia image)
New 8-lane ‘immersed-tube’ to replace Massey Tunnel

Young Peninsula jazz drummer Oliver Fentum, formerly of Semiahmoo Secondary, will spend his Grade 12 year at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan on a scholarship. Contributed photo
White Rock jazz drummer wins prestigious scholarship to U.S. school

Sandy Gerber talks about “The Secret to Successful Romantic Relationships” during the TEDxBearCreekPark event in March 2021. The event is now known as TEDxSurrey, next planned for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (Photo: YouTube.com)
The re-branded TEDxSurrey event books a February date at Bell theatre