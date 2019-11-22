Miguel and others from the Disney/Pixar movie “Coco” are featured in the latest Disney on Ice production in Vancouver.

Disney stars hit the ice for Vancouver run of ‘Mickey’s Search Party’

Disney On Ice production at Pacific Coliseum starting Nov. 28

“Mickey’s Search Party” is coming to Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum starting Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Disney On Ice show’s four-day run at the PNE arena will feature the full-performance debut of Disney-Pixar’s Coco movie characters.

Other stars in the “brand-new immersive ice skating experience” are from the films Frozen, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid, for seven shows through Dec. 1.

“Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic,” explains an event advisory.

“Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney-Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family.

Also, viewers will “travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace.”

There are 173 costumes in the Feld Entertainment-staged show, which takes 12 hours to set up. The production’s largest prop is the “Stilettos” staircase, which weighs close to 1,000 pounds.

Theatrical talent is enhanced “through dynamic and high-energy performances featuring cutting-edge figure skating choreography, aerial stunts, acrobatics, adagio pair skating and hoverboard tricks on the ice,” according to the advisory.

“Audiences become part of the narrative as each story unfolds with live host engagement, up-close character interaction, unexpected moments and active audience participation.”

For tickets and more show details, visit DisneyOnIce.com or call 604-252-3700.


