Director with North Delta roots to debut short film at Vancouver Queer Film Festival

Dylan Murray’s “The Pain Within Us” will premier at Cineplex International Village in Vancouver Aug. 16

Dylan Murray, 23, who grew up in North Delta, is showing his debut short film “The Pain Within Us” as part of this year’s Vancouver Queer Film Festival. (James Smith photo)

A movie director and editor debuting his first short film in this year’s Vancouver Queer Film Festival started his film education in North Delta as a teenager.

Dylan Murray, who grew up in Sunshine Hills, took his first classes in film during his days at Seaquam Secondary School.

Now 23, Murray graduated from Capilano University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in motion picture arts, with a focus on editing.

“I found a love for directing along the way,” he said during a break from a busy work day in Vancouver.

“Ever since I was a kid I had a passion for movies and storytelling, so it felt natural to pursue an education and a career in the industry.”

Eryka Alanna acting on the set of “The Pain Between Us.” (Photo submitted)

Murray’s short film, The Pain Within Us, is a film he wrote, directed and edited in his final year at film school that tells the tale of Ray, a woman who is trying to recover from the recent loss of her wife who was killed in an accident. But Ray keeps seeing a shadow in the house and hearing the slow drip of water, leaving her to wonder if the grief is getting to her or if there’s something more sinister happening.

“The ability to tell stories that can make someone feel emotion — feel real emotions — about something that isn’t even real, that’s amazing and that’s what you strive for,” Murray said.

As director, Murray said he strives to clearly communicate his vision with everyone involved in the film, and noted he loves the collaborative process that happens during filming.

But he also loves the post-production part.

“In editing, that’s where the story comes together and such a huge part of the process. You have all these pieces and you and your DP (director of photography) try to figure out the best way for those pieces to come together.”

Murray is excited about his VQFF debut screening — happening Friday, Aug. 16 at Cineplex International Village (88 West Pender St., Vancouver) — and plans to continue to write, direct and edit films, especially films with an LGTBQ+ perspective.

“I’m gay myself.I would’ve loved to see more stories when I was a kid that showed LGTBQ+ relationships as more of a natural thing,” he said.

“I didn’t come out at all in high school. It took a good while to gather the courage, but with some close friends I felt supported and eventually I embraced it.”

His entire family has been extremely supportive of him and his career and are looking forward to his screening event, he added.

“I hope I deliver, and I want to keep delivering and sharing, films that people want to see, films that make them really feel.”

The Pain Within Us will screen in theatre IV at Cineplex International Village at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

The Vancouver Queer Film Festival takes place Aug. 15-25. For more info head to queerfilmfestival.ca.



Dylan Murray (centre) on the set of “The Pain Between Us” with actors Eryka Alanna (left) and Chelsey Moore (right). (Photo submitted)