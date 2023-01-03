‘Develop your own clown in pursuit of magic’ talk at Surrey Art Gallery on Jan. 12

A still from the film “Crochet Man” by Blake Hobson-Dimas, who will speak at Surrey Art Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 12. (Submitted photo courtesy Surrey Art Gallery)

On Jan. 12, Surrey Art Gallery Association’s first Thursday Artist Talk of the new year will encourage people to “Developing your Clown in the Pursuit of Magic.”

Admission is free for the 90-minute talk by Surrey/Burnaby resident Blake Hobson-Dimas, starting at 7:30 p.m.

A Mexican-Canadian interdisciplinary artist, Hobson-Dimas practices the art of clown, fibre arts and physical embodiment, and will share how he combines these forms into live performances.

“His talk will focus on the importance of developing an artist-clown relationship and the creative benefits that can be gained,” explains an event advisory on surrey.ca. “He will give example of unique, finalized characters and a description of the mental and physical practices of embodiment that brought them to life.”

Ultimately, Hobson-Dimas aims to teach up-and-coming artists how to approach the most daunting question of all: “What do I want to create?”

In recent years, Hobson-Dimas has led workshops centred around his techniques at the BC Thespians Festival while continuing to hone his craft at the SFU School of Contemporary Arts in Vancouver.

The monthly Thursday Artist Talks are hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (sagabc.com), a non-profit society focused on contemporary art and supporting Surrey Art Gallery. The series, which has been running for more than 30 years, help artists share their work with audiences.

Looking ahead, the Thursday Artist Talk on Feb. 2 will feature Surrey-based video artist Leah Murray, on the subject of “Poetic Fusion: Visual, Literary, and Electronic Arts Today.” A month later, on March 2, Langley-based artist Rosemary Wallace will talk about “Creating through Seeing and Feeling.”

Starting Jan. 21, winter exhibitions at Surrey Art Gallery will include “Keerat Kaur: Panjabi Garden” (poetry, digital illustration, painting, and marble inlay that depict motifs from the natural world to celebrate the Panjabi language and Gurmukhi script), and also “Through the Lattice” (group exhibit of multimedia artworks that “speaks to the spaces we inhabit, both physically and symbolically”).

Located at Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Ave.), Surrey Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. For more details call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/artgallery.



