Tsawwassen Arts Centre, located at 1172 56th St. (James Smith photo)

Delta’s Sidekick Players to hold open auditions for forthcoming season

The Sidekick Players open their 23rd season on Oct. 10 with Kelly Rebar’s Bordertown Café

The Sidekick Players open their 23rd season on Oct. 10 with a production of Bordertown Café by Kelly Rebar and directed by Bernice Fehr. This will be the introduction to another great season featuring three Canadian plays and one from Ireland.

In Bordertown Café, 17-year-old Jimmy faces the archetypal Canadian dilemma: stay home in Canada, with all its obvious flaws, or go south to the Land of Opportunity.

Jimmy’s dad is the powerfully encoded Western hero of American popular myth – the cowboy as trucker, living his freedom and riding the roads of Wyoming. He offers Jimmy the prosperity of his new American home, a large modern house fully equipped with everything, including a capable new wife.

In contrast, Jimmy’s mom, Marlene, is a failed wife and a weak, ­tentative mother. The home she has made for herself and her son “on the Canadian side of nowhere” is provisional and shabby; half finished, ill equipped and badly decorated.

Jimmy’s conflict is writ large as the play dramatizes Canada’s struggle to negotiate a unique identity in the shadow of its brash, superpower neighbour. Although global realities have shifted in the decades since the play’s inception in 1978, its themes of personal and cultural identity endure.

Auditions for Bordertown Café will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 2 to 4 p.m., and Monday, June 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. Fehr requires two females (one in her 40s and one in her 60s) and two males (one in his 60s and one in his late teens).

Auditions will be on a first-come-first-served basis and a consist of a cold read from the script at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre (1172 56th St.). There will be no appointments made. Those cast will have to become a member of The Sidekick Players Club ($10).

Please send a photo and resume to sidekickplayers@outlook.com. For any further information, please contact sidekickplayers@outlook.com.

This is a non-equity production — volunteer only.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Ladies Foursome’ to close Delta theatre company’s season


editor@northdeltareporter.com
