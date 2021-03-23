Delta’s Sidekick Players offering free Zoom show this weekend

Reuniting for the Sidekick Players’ Zoom performance of Outlaw are the four men from 2018’s production of The Wild Guys: (from left) Gerry Park, Todd-Elliot Gates, Brad Felton and Jeff Pannell. (submitted photo)

The Tsawwassen Arts Centre may still be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but as they say, the show must go on.

Delta-based theatre company The Sidekick Players have been working to get back onstage in some way and put on a show for their subscribers, and this Saturday night (March 27), the company will be presenting a free online performance of Norm Foster’s Outlaw.

“A young Canadian homesteader travelling far from home finds himself accused of murder in the state of Kansas in 1871. With only his wits to defend himself, he turns the law of the land — and the men hell-bent on enforcing it — upside down. This authentic western is a unique take on the days when guns were the law,” according to a synopsis of the play.

Reuniting for this Zoom performance of Outlaw are the four men from 2018’s production of The Wild Guys: Todd-Elliot Gates, Jeff Pannell, Gerry Park and Brad Felton.

The Zoom show will begin at 7:30 p.m., and viewers can stay “in the room” following the performance and have a chat about the play.

Anyone interested in watching the production can email sidekickplayers@outlook.com and they’ll be sent a link to the performance the day of.



