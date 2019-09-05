The Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust’s 14th annual Day at the Farm takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westham Island Herb Farm (4690 Kirkland Rd., Delta). (Photos submitted)

Delta’s Day at the Farm fun for the whole family

This Saturday, over 30 agricultural, conservation and producer groups will participate in the Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust’s 14th annual Day at the Farm.

The Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust (DFWT) is a non-profit organization established in 1993 that is committed to developing and supporting innovative and cooperative solutions to farmland and wildlife management issues on the Fraser River delta.

Local farmers are at the core of DFWT’s stewardship programs and its direct participation in wildlife conservation has resulted in the continued provision of critical habitat in one of Canada’s more important regions for migratory birds.

Day at the Farm is an agricultural fair that provides interactive displays and hands-on activities for the whole family. Guests can take hay wagon farm tours led by members of the Delta Farmers’ Institute to learn about farming in Delta, watch live milking demonstrations by the BC Dairy Foundation and even harvest their own potatoes at the BC Fresh Potato Dig.

The event will feature the Richmond-Delta 4H Club, BC Agriculture in the Classroom creating dishes using local produce, and the UBC Faculty of Land and Food Systems, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the Farm Roots Mini School showcasing their horticulture programs. As well, Bird Studies Canada and the Delta Naturalists’ Society will be on hand to provide information on birds in our region and the importance of Delta as a bird habitat.

There will also be music, food trucks, contests and activities to entertain the whole family.

Day at the Farm takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westham Island Herb Farm (4690 Kirkland Rd., Delta).

For more information, visit deltafarmland.ca/a-day-at-the-farm.


