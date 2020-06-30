Musician Nikita Graham. (submitted photo)

Delta singer’s ‘I’ll Be Your Hero’ song salutes frontline workers

Piano ballad a fundraiser for three organizations

With a new song, Nikita Graham pays tribute to frontline workers and aims to help generate funds for essential services.

The video for “I’ll Be Your Hero” features images of nurses and doctors at work, along with the musicians who recorded the moving piano ballad.

The Delta-based Graham hopes those who hear and like the song will be moved to support charities she backs, including Doctors Without Borders, HelpAge Canada’s COVID-19 Emergency Appeal and Honouring Indigenous Peoples’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, via canadahelps.org.

The song was crafted by Graham with the help of fellow musicians Dave Genn (54-40), Clay Hill (Trooper), Tim Neuhaus (Ear Art Music Studios), Mike Schell (Uptown Hornz) and Mark Larmand (The Cadillac Kings). Backup vocals are by Sami Ghawi (Fusion Presents), Chris Goodchild and Marji Graham.

(Story continues below video)

Recorded remotely during quarantine, the song was produced by a team that includes Mark Larmand, Ethan Ellis (Master Class Entertainment) and Daren Denker (Dynalectric Orchestra).

On stage, Graham gigs around Metro Vancouver with several bands and solo projects, including Prestley, The Rhythm Method, the Live Ones and Nikita’s Reason. Online, she’s at nikitagraham.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

charityMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alessia Cara wins a leading three Juno Awards at streaming ceremony
Next story
Surrey theatres reopen with mix of new and old movies, and some new tech too

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP need help to find missing girl

Hannah Adams, 14, was reported missing on Monday

OUR VIEW: Secrecy doesn’t serve Surrey well

This is not the stuff of transparency. Rather, it is opaque and anti-democratic

Surrey theatres reopen with mix of new and old movies, and some new tech too

Laser Ultra ‘experience’ introduced at Landmark Theatre in Guildford

Surrey church ‘caretaker’ homeless again

Plan to move Gordon Petrie from dirt-floor shed to rectory falls through

Surrey disbands homelessness society during closed meeting

Councillor says having no members in the society contravenes Section 40 of B.C.’s Societies Act

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Metro Vancouver carbon neutral, goal of regional achievement still 30 years away

Metro Vancouver’s carbon emissions have been offset through initiatives that include parkland acquisitions

Most Read