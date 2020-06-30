Delta singer’s ‘I’ll Be Your Hero’ song salutes frontline workers

With a new song, Nikita Graham pays tribute to frontline workers and aims to help generate funds for essential services.

The video for “I’ll Be Your Hero” features images of nurses and doctors at work, along with the musicians who recorded the moving piano ballad.

The Delta-based Graham hopes those who hear and like the song will be moved to support charities she backs, including Doctors Without Borders, HelpAge Canada’s COVID-19 Emergency Appeal and Honouring Indigenous Peoples’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, via canadahelps.org.

The song was crafted by Graham with the help of fellow musicians Dave Genn (54-40), Clay Hill (Trooper), Tim Neuhaus (Ear Art Music Studios), Mike Schell (Uptown Hornz) and Mark Larmand (The Cadillac Kings). Backup vocals are by Sami Ghawi (Fusion Presents), Chris Goodchild and Marji Graham.

(Story continues below video)

Recorded remotely during quarantine, the song was produced by a team that includes Mark Larmand, Ethan Ellis (Master Class Entertainment) and Daren Denker (Dynalectric Orchestra).

On stage, Graham gigs around Metro Vancouver with several bands and solo projects, including Prestley, The Rhythm Method, the Live Ones and Nikita’s Reason. Online, she’s at nikitagraham.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

charityMusic