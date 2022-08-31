Delta Photo Club kicking off new season with in-person outdoor workshop

Inaugural meeting to be held on Sept. 7 via Zoom; first workshop/outing happening on Sept. 10

The Delta Photo Club begins its 2022/2023 season with a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and an in-person outdoor workshop on Saturday, Sept. 10. (Karoline Cullen/Delta Photo Club photo)

The Delta Photo Club’s 2022/2023 season will kick off next week with the group’s inaugural meeting and an in-person outdoor skills workshop for members.

The club will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 via Zoom. Returning and prospective members are invited to log in at 7:30 p.m. for an introduction to the club and an overview of the exciting workshop presenters and educational outings planned for this season.

The meeting will also provide attendees with an outline of the club’s first combined workshop/outing of the season, set for Saturday, Sept. 10.

That event, dubbed “Connect, Create, and Learn,” will be the club’s first annual photo skills workshop and will be an in-person outdoor gathering with a set of photo challenges designed to “help photographers become more familiar with their cameras and go beyond using ‘auto’ mode,” according to an announcement by the club.

Annual Delta Photo Club memberships cost $40 for individuals and $70 for couples. To become a member or renew a memberships, fill out the membership form at deltaphotoclub.com/member-sign-up-form.

Prospective members can attend the Sept.7 meeting for free as a guest by sending an email to workshops@deltaphotoclub.com by noon that day.

For more information about the Delta Photo Club, visit deltaphotoclub.com.

