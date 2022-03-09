Delta Literary Arts Society launches inaugural poetry contest

Winners to receive cash prizes, get published on the society’s website and in its annual anthology

Local writers are encouraged to sharpen their pencils and take part in the Delta Literary Arts Society’s inaugural poetry contest.

Until April 1, the DLAS is accepting submissions from literary novices and seasoned professionals alike, with cash prizes up for grabs.

“We’re excited to provide a forum for local writers to share their work,” Diana Calliou, DLAS treasurer and author of the poetry collection Garden of Mystery, said in a press release. “We hope all writers consider submitting as we are looking forward to reading all the poems.”

Six winners will be selected, with the top three taking home prizes of $100, $75 and $50, and the remaining trio receiving honourable mentions. Plus, all six winners will have their work published on the society’s website and in its annual anthology, By the Mouth of the River.

The contest will be judged by poet, long-time Delta resident and founding member of the Delta Literary Arts Society, Barbara Baydala. A graduate of the SFU’s The Writer’s Studio, Baydala’s writing has appeared places such as Emerge 2013 (The Writer’s Studio’s anthology book), CV2, The Haro and Geist, where she was the winner of the 11th Annual Literal Literary Postcard Contest.

Each entry is limited to one poem, and submission fees are $10 for DLAS members and $20 for non-members. Submission details and contest guidelines can be found at dlas.ca or on the society’s Facebook page (@DeltaLiteraryArtsSociety), and poems and cover letters can be submitted by email to contest.dlas@gmail.com.

To become a member (an annual membership is $25), volunteer, or for more information, email the DLAS at deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Delta Literary Arts Society launching with Halloween-themed show (Oct. 1, 2021)



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta