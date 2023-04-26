David Arkenstone bringing his ‘sonic tapestries’ to North Delta in May

Prolific composer/musician playing the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Friday, May 19

Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone (left) is bringing “An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends” to the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Friday, May 19, 2023. (submitted photo)

Five-time Grammy-nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist David Arkenstone is gearing up to play a candlelit concert in North Delta next month.

Billed as “a joyous genre blend of neo-classical piano, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, orchestral, world music and Music Inspired by Middle Earth” (the name of two of Arkenstone’s albums, released in 2001 and 2022), the performance will take place at the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Friday, May 19 as part of the artist’s 2023 Pacific Northwest Tour.

For “An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends,” Arkenstone will be joined on stage by virtuoso musicians Terre Lee (violin), Carlyn Kessler (cello), Kimberly Zaleski (flute) and Josh Gilgoff (percussion).

“I’m very excited about our upcoming tour,” Arkenstone said in a press release. “My very talented band and I have a great evening planned. We’re playing quite a few songs from my catalog that I haven’t performed live before. It’ll be lots of fun and a great evening to share with you and your friends and family.”

“One of the most exciting things about performing live is the interaction I have with the audience. It’s very different from making a recording, where you’re not sure who will be listening to it. A lot of the roots of our musicianship come into focus in a live situation — you’re in the moment, you perform your best and many times reach new heights, then it’s gone and on to the next show”

A bio describes Arkenstone as a musical storyteller who is passionate about taking listeners on a journey and creating “sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion,” influenced by the beauty of nature, classical music, Celtic dance, medieval folklore and the realm of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth.

“I envision a place where I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take, and let my imagination run free,” the artist said of his process.

“I’ve gotten countless messages from listeners who love to take these journeys with me. I’m sometimes surprised by how powerfully people respond to my music.”

Since releasing his debut Valley in the Clouds in 1987, Arkenstone has recorded more than 60 albums, earning Grammy nominations for 1992’s In the Wake of the Wind, 2000’s Citizen of the World, 2004’s Atlantis, 2019’s Fairy Dreams and, most recently, 2021’s Pangaea.

As well, Arkenstone has scored numerous films and video games, written themes for NBC Sports (including for the Kentucky Derby, US Women’s figure skating and Premier League soccer), and his music has been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify.

An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends comes to the North Delta Centre for the Arts (11425 84th Ave.) on Friday, May 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35, $15 for students, and on sale now at davidarkenstone.com.

As well, there are VIP tickets available for $49, which include preferred seating, a CD, tour laminate and an artist meet-and-greet.

