A view of the Winter Ice Palace at Cloverdale Arena, from a few years ago. (File photo)

Dates set for Surrey’s ‘Winter Ice Palace’ skates at Cloverdale Arena

Also, Christmas events included in city’s ‘Free Things to Do in December’ list

Cloverdale Arena will again be transformed into a “winter wonderland” this Christmas.

Winter Ice Palace skating sessions will be held there for a 22nd year, from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5, with an opening-night celebration to include holiday games, crafts and a visit from Santa Claus, from 5 to 9 p.m.

“We’re also open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day,” says a post at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/29900.aspx, which shows all skate dates and times.

Entry fee is $4.50 per person, with skate rentals priced at $3.25 and helmet rentals at $1.25.

For private rentals, such as Christmas parties and other events, call 604-501-5877, or dial 604-502-6410 for general information about Winter Ice Palace. Cloverdale Arena is located at 6090 176 St., at Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

• RELATED: SURREY EVENTS: Christmas is coming with concerts, pantos, festivals and more.

Elsewhere, the city’s Free Things to Do in December” list has been published at surrey.ca, with a Holiday Art Jam at City Centre Library (Dec. 6), a Victorian Christmas Evening at Historic Stewart Farm (Dec. 7), a Movie Afternoon at Cloverdale Recreation Centre (Dec. 10) and a Winterfest gathering in Guildford among events.

For other programs, the city’s new registration system is now live, for fall programs that take place from now until the end of the year. Registration for winter programs (January to March) opens on Monday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. New this year are gift cards for recreation programs.

• RELATED STORY, from October: Launch of Surrey’s new program registration system will mean five-day shutdown.

Also, a flat-rate Family Fun Pass can be used to access indoor pools, arenas, gymnasiums and fitness centres from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5. On sale starting Dec. 1, the pass is sold for $12.50 for kids and youth (aged two to 18), $18.75 for students and seniors (to age 69), $6.25 for seniors aged 70 and over, and $25 for adults. Call 604-501-5100, or visit any rec facility in Surrey.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Trio of VSO Christmas concerts coming to Surrey’s Bell theatre

Just Posted

Dates set for Surrey’s ‘Winter Ice Palace’ skates at Cloverdale Arena

Also, Christmas events included in city’s ‘Free Things to Do in December’ list

Surrey’s new emergency shelter almost full after one week

Some residents from ‘Sanctuary’ tent city moved into new King George Boulevard shelter

Downed tree knocks out power to South Surrey neighbourhood

BC Hydro says just over 300 Surrey customers are affected

Gingerbread village competition returns to Surrey mall

Annual event benefits Surrey Christmas Bureau

VIDEO: North Delta figure skater scores top marks at sectionals

Ten-year-old Leila McManus scored big for her first ever competition win

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Climate strike event to be held on the same day

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Most Read