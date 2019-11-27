Dates set for Surrey’s ‘Winter Ice Palace’ skates at Cloverdale Arena

Also, Christmas events included in city’s ‘Free Things to Do in December’ list

A view of the Winter Ice Palace at Cloverdale Arena, from a few years ago. (File photo)

Cloverdale Arena will again be transformed into a “winter wonderland” this Christmas.

Winter Ice Palace skating sessions will be held there for a 22nd year, from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5, with an opening-night celebration to include holiday games, crafts and a visit from Santa Claus, from 5 to 9 p.m.

“We’re also open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day,” says a post at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/29900.aspx, which shows all skate dates and times.

Entry fee is $4.50 per person, with skate rentals priced at $3.25 and helmet rentals at $1.25.

For private rentals, such as Christmas parties and other events, call 604-501-5877, or dial 604-502-6410 for general information about Winter Ice Palace. Cloverdale Arena is located at 6090 176 St., at Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

Elsewhere, the city’s “Free Things to Do in December” list has been published at surrey.ca, with a Holiday Art Jam at City Centre Library (Dec. 6), a Victorian Christmas Evening at Historic Stewart Farm (Dec. 7), a Movie Afternoon at Cloverdale Recreation Centre (Dec. 10) and a Winterfest gathering in Guildford among events.

For other programs, the city’s new registration system is now live, for fall programs that take place from now until the end of the year. Registration for winter programs (January to March) opens on Monday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. New this year are gift cards for recreation programs.

Also, a flat-rate Family Fun Pass can be used to access indoor pools, arenas, gymnasiums and fitness centres from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5. On sale starting Dec. 1, the pass is sold for $12.50 for kids and youth (aged two to 18), $18.75 for students and seniors (to age 69), $6.25 for seniors aged 70 and over, and $25 for adults. Call 604-501-5100, or visit any rec facility in Surrey.



