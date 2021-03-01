Tony Loyer and Julie Waage in a green-screen scene aboard a BART commuter train in filming for “2 Across,” the latest play staged virtually by Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company. The show goes online March 5-6. (submitted photo)

Tony Loyer and Julie Waage in a green-screen scene aboard a BART commuter train in filming for “2 Across,” the latest play staged virtually by Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company. The show goes online March 5-6. (submitted photo)

THEATRE

Crossword-ing strangers ride in romantic comedy from Surrey’s Naked Stage

‘2 Across’ play staged online March 5-6

The romantic comedy 2 Across is up next in the series of pandemic-era plays produced by Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company.

The Jerry Mayer script involves two crossword-solving strangers – Josh and Janet, played by Tony Loyer and Julie Waage – aboard a San Francisco BART train during the morning commute.

They’re alone in the car, each is married. She’s an organized, sensible psychologist. He’s a free-spirited, unemployed ad exec. She is a crossword pro, he always quits.

Online, the pre-recorded “readers theatre” show can be viewed this Friday and Saturday (March 5-6) from 1 to 11:30 p.m., depending on the chosen date, for the ticket cost of $12 per person.

Mayer built his writing chops on hit TV shows such as The Facts of Life, The Bob Newhart Show and Bewitched, among others, and his 2 Across story is a classic case of “opposites attract,” according to director Kelly Thompson.

“When we were deciding which play would provide a lighthearted lift for these challenging days, we didn’t need to look any further than 2 Across,” Thompson said in an email to subscribers.

• RELATED STORY, from December 2020: Surrey’s Naked Stage aims to grow audience as COVID forces shows online.

Last spring, when COVID-19 first hit, Naked Stage pivoted to online shows.

“We were able to complete our theatrical season online,” Thompson noted. “By the end of 2020, we had moved from recorded Zoom productions, to a filmed Christmas show, allowing us to elevate the production values. We use the same method for 2 Across. Thank you to our steadfast audience who have continued to purchase tickets and support Naked Stage through the past year. We may not be able to see your faces in our audience, but are thankful that we can share our theatrical experience with you.”

For tickets and more show info, visit nspsociety.com.

Meantime, Naked Stage Productions Society’s annual general meeting will be held Sunday, March 21, starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Zoom conference platform.

“At our meeting, we will review our past productions, discuss options for our upcoming season, present financial information and reports from the President and other Executive Members, and elect Board Members for the upcoming year,” Colleen McGoff Dean, president and artistic director of the company, told subscribers in an email. “If you are interested in attending our meeting, please reply to this newsletter, no later than March 19th, so that we can email you the agenda and log in information.

“If you or someone you know is interested in running for a position on the board, contact Colleen McGoff Dean, President (colleenswrpc@gmail.com) with your statement of interest. Expressions of interest for the Board must be in by midnight, Friday, March 19th.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Theatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey TEDx talks move online with ‘fast-paced’ event that’s free to watch March 27

Just Posted

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Murder conviction upheld in case where Surrey mom was stabbed in front of her kids

Jury in 2017 found Tanpreet Kaur Athwal, aka Sonia Kaur Gill, guilty of first-degree murder in 2007 death of Amanpreet Bahia, 33

COVID-19 variants were discovered at two elementary schools.
Mass testing reveals three COVID-19 variant cases at two Surrey elementary schools

Both schools to remain open

Hospital outbreaks included in Fraser Health update Feb. 28, 2021. (Black Press file)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Chilliwack General and Surrey Memorial

The medicine units are temporarily closed but ERs remain open, according to Fraser Health update

Tony Loyer and Julie Waage in a green-screen scene aboard a BART commuter train in filming for “2 Across,” the latest play staged virtually by Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company. The show goes online March 5-6. (submitted photo)
Crossword-ing strangers ride in romantic comedy from Surrey’s Naked Stage

‘2 Across’ play staged online March 5-6

A GoFundMe campaign for Riley Stevens and his family has raised more than $5,700 since launching last week. (Contributed photo)
White Rock mom of sick tot ‘totally blown away’ by donations, offers to help

GoFundMe campaign to help family of Riley Stevens crests $5,700

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 vaccination set to start for B.C. seniors aged 80-plus

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

(Pxhere)
Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mail for free to any address in Canada

The humanoid sensing robot has a 3D printed finger cap that measures oxygen levels. (Dr. Woo Soo Kim)
Medical care robots being made with 3D origami in B.C. lab

Would you let a robot take your temperature?

Most Read