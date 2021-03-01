Crossword-ing strangers ride in romantic comedy from Surrey’s Naked Stage

Tony Loyer and Julie Waage in a green-screen scene aboard a BART commuter train in filming for “2 Across,” the latest play staged virtually by Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company. The show goes online March 5-6. (submitted photo)

The romantic comedy 2 Across is up next in the series of pandemic-era plays produced by Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company.

The Jerry Mayer script involves two crossword-solving strangers – Josh and Janet, played by Tony Loyer and Julie Waage – aboard a San Francisco BART train during the morning commute.

They’re alone in the car, each is married. She’s an organized, sensible psychologist. He’s a free-spirited, unemployed ad exec. She is a crossword pro, he always quits.

Online, the pre-recorded “readers theatre” show can be viewed this Friday and Saturday (March 5-6) from 1 to 11:30 p.m., depending on the chosen date, for the ticket cost of $12 per person.

Mayer built his writing chops on hit TV shows such as The Facts of Life, The Bob Newhart Show and Bewitched, among others, and his 2 Across story is a classic case of “opposites attract,” according to director Kelly Thompson.

“When we were deciding which play would provide a lighthearted lift for these challenging days, we didn’t need to look any further than 2 Across,” Thompson said in an email to subscribers.

• RELATED STORY, from December 2020: Surrey’s Naked Stage aims to grow audience as COVID forces shows online.

Last spring, when COVID-19 first hit, Naked Stage pivoted to online shows.

“We were able to complete our theatrical season online,” Thompson noted. “By the end of 2020, we had moved from recorded Zoom productions, to a filmed Christmas show, allowing us to elevate the production values. We use the same method for 2 Across. Thank you to our steadfast audience who have continued to purchase tickets and support Naked Stage through the past year. We may not be able to see your faces in our audience, but are thankful that we can share our theatrical experience with you.”

For tickets and more show info, visit nspsociety.com.

Meantime, Naked Stage Productions Society’s annual general meeting will be held Sunday, March 21, starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Zoom conference platform.

“At our meeting, we will review our past productions, discuss options for our upcoming season, present financial information and reports from the President and other Executive Members, and elect Board Members for the upcoming year,” Colleen McGoff Dean, president and artistic director of the company, told subscribers in an email. “If you are interested in attending our meeting, please reply to this newsletter, no later than March 19th, so that we can email you the agenda and log in information.

“If you or someone you know is interested in running for a position on the board, contact Colleen McGoff Dean, President (colleenswrpc@gmail.com) with your statement of interest. Expressions of interest for the Board must be in by midnight, Friday, March 19th.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Theatre