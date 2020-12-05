Crescent Choirs host sing-along Zoom carolling

Samara Bortz’s South Surrey-based Crescent Choirs adult, youth and children’s groups may not be able to raise their voices in public performance this Christmas.

But that doesn’t mean the music has stopped – just moved online, Bortz said in a media release.

The choirs will be keeping spirits bright by hosting a free Zoom Christmas Carolling Sing-along Sunday, Dec. 13, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and everyone is invited to participate.

“We want to extend the invitation to our singers, their families, and the local community to join us for an afternoon of holiday music,” Bortz said.

“While we’re sad that we cannot hold our annual Crescent Choirs’ Christmas concert this year, we’re excited to offer a free musical event on Zoom.”

Led by Crescent Choirs’ artistic team, the afternoon will include sing-alongs of favourite festive tunes, plus holiday stories from choir members, Bortz added.

“You can tune in with your household and sing-along – or listen-along if you’re not much of a singer.”

A PDF book of lyrics will be sent out by email in the week before the concert, along with the Zoom invitation, she said.

To get on the invite list, check the event’s Facebook link (https://www.facebook.com/events/842257956318756/) or Instagram

(https://www.instagram.com/crescentchoirs/)



