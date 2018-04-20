Crescent Beach Photography Club hosts photography challenge

Contributed photo Delta Photography Club’s Ray Goddard took the top prize in last year’s Crescent Beach Photography Club Black and White Print Challenge, with ‘Chrome’.

The Crescent Beach Photography Club will present its annual Black and White Print Challenge this Saturday (April 21) at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church Hall, 12953 20 Ave.

A total of 13 photographic clubs from throughout the Lower Mainland will be competing in the prestigious event, for which judging will start at 7 p.m.

Last year’s winning print was Chrome – an automotive study emphasizing sharpness and varied tonal values – by Delta Photography Club’s Ray Goddard, which received 25.5 points out of a possible 30.

Second place went to Philip Tam of the ChungAi Camera Club for The Action – a split-second shot of a rodeo rider leaping from the saddle to tackle a running calf – that was given 25 points.

Third – at 24.5 points – was claimed by Albert Tsai of the ChungAi Camera Club for the low-light nude study Darkness Within My Soul.

Judges this year will choose the best three prints from some 78 submissions.

Awards include the CAPA gold, silver and bronze medals, and three honourable mentions will also be handed out.

The club obtaining the highest number of points will claim the Crescent Beach Photography Club Trophy for a year, until the next challenge.

In addition to the main event, the public will be requested to choose a single best print from a display submitted by Crescent Beach Photography Club members.

There will also be a selection of door prizes to be won. Admission is $10 at the door.