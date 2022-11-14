Crescent Beach arts markets offer gift ideas

Stained glass works, such as these on display at this summer’s Bayview Arts Collective’s Makers’ Market, will be part of the Nov. 19 market tour at Crescent Beach. File photo

It’s going to be a busy day Saturday (Nov. 19) at Crescent Beach for lovers of arts and crafts – and for all those looking for locally-produced, one-of-a-kind presents for the holidays.

As chance would have it, the third public event for the Bayview Arts Collective, the 2022 Makers’ Market Tour (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in nine home studios throughout Crescent Beach), will coincide with the eighth annual Alex House Holiday Craft Fair (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2916 McBride Ave).

For browsers and holiday shoppers it means access to a grand total of 60 artists and artisans during the day. Organizers say they’re excited to be part of such a collection of creativity, offering multiple choices for the public, and note that the events are also being supported by Crescent Beach area cafés.

The well-established Alex House Holiday Craft Fair will focus on its usual selection of traditional Christmas and seasonal gifts, while Bayview Arts Collective advertises what it describes as “an eclectic mix of tasteful home and personal accessories.”

These include leather goods, pottery, jewelry, paper art, stained glass, tie-dye, resin crafts, woodwork, fence art, fused glass, textile art, metal art, multi-medisa fine art and photography – and even Jamaican-style patties and sauces.

Participants can also enter to win one of three gift-bags created by tour vendors.

Maps including all of the Makers’ Market Tour venues are available from from Bayview Arts, Sunflower Cafe, Dude’s Coffee and the Crescent Coffee House.

Artist ExhibitSurrey